10th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Announced

National Harbor, MD, August 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- In the wake of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, there has been a push across the DoD to increase EOD and countermining capabilities to face adversaries and weapons that will only become more advanced. Part of this effort is the movement towards identifying and neutralizing explosive threats from a distance and the integration of enhanced training on emerging technologies.DSI’s Symposium will provide a forum to address and improve internal and external initiatives, meet with and hear from partner organizations, disseminate vital capability requirements to industry, increase visibility within the larger community, and generally support their mission.Attendees at the 2023 Symposium will gain insight into the emerging technologies, enhanced training, and methods of intelligence gathering that are vital to successful EOD and demining initiatives in the era of Strategic Competition. Additionally, DSI will convene a panel of leaders and experts to discuss the importance of global partnerships and international allies in strengthening C-IED and demining efforts.2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:COL Shawn L. Kadlec, USA- EOD Commandant, US Army Ordnance SchoolCOL Russell Hoff, USA- PM CCS Project Manager, JPEOAACOL Brennan C. Fitzgerald, USA- 71st Ordnance GroupLTC Corbin E. Copeland, USA- Incoming Deputy Commander, 52nd Ordnance GroupJerry Guilbert- Chief of Programs, Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement, Department of StateSean W. Haglund- Associate Director, Office for Bombing Prevention, CISAJohn Wester, Deputy Director, TEDAC FBIChris Lawler- Acting Branch Chief, US Bomb Data Center, ATFRegistration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are now open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at eod.dsigroup.org.Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.