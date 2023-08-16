10th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Announced
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 10th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium taking place October 25-26, 2023 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, there has been a push across the DoD to increase EOD and countermining capabilities to face adversaries and weapons that will only become more advanced. Part of this effort is the movement towards identifying and neutralizing explosive threats from a distance and the integration of enhanced training on emerging technologies.
DSI’s Symposium will provide a forum to address and improve internal and external initiatives, meet with and hear from partner organizations, disseminate vital capability requirements to industry, increase visibility within the larger community, and generally support their mission.
Attendees at the 2023 Symposium will gain insight into the emerging technologies, enhanced training, and methods of intelligence gathering that are vital to successful EOD and demining initiatives in the era of Strategic Competition. Additionally, DSI will convene a panel of leaders and experts to discuss the importance of global partnerships and international allies in strengthening C-IED and demining efforts.
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
COL Shawn L. Kadlec, USA- EOD Commandant, US Army Ordnance School
COL Russell Hoff, USA- PM CCS Project Manager, JPEOAA
COL Brennan C. Fitzgerald, USA- 71st Ordnance Group
LTC Corbin E. Copeland, USA- Incoming Deputy Commander, 52nd Ordnance Group
Jerry Guilbert- Chief of Programs, Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement, Department of State
Sean W. Haglund- Associate Director, Office for Bombing Prevention, CISA
John Wester, Deputy Director, TEDAC FBI
Chris Lawler- Acting Branch Chief, US Bomb Data Center, ATF
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are now open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at eod.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://eod.dsigroup.org/
