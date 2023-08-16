Keep Irving Beautiful Presents Annual Awards - Local Community Members Honored at Ceremony
Irving, TX, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The annual Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) Awards ceremony was held on August 7 at the Jack D. Huffman Community Building. Guests were first greeted and signed in by Elouise McMillian and Karen Harmon, and then had the opportunity to tour the Irving Archives and Museum prior to the ceremony. Randy Lemerand of Spirit Grille catered the appetizer buffet, which guests enjoyed at tables featuring centerpieces created by Nancy Ard. T.J. Friedel provided photography for the event, and Irving Community Television Network was present to interview guests for a future story on the event.
KIB Treasurer Jim Scrivner began the ceremony by providing a brief overview of KIB’s accomplishments, including the President’s Circle Award and two National Innovations Awards from Keep America Beautiful, and the Gold Star and Sustained Excellence from Keep Texas Beautiful. He gave special recognition to Sammy Romero, who earlier in the year had received the highest honor from Keep America Beautiful – the Lady Bird Johnson Award as outstanding volunteer in the nation. He then introduced Cathy Whiteman, returning as emcee for the twelfth consecutive year, and Honorary Chair Mayor Rick Stopfer for the presentation of the following awards:
Youth Leadership: Nimitz High School DECA
Educator: Lori Delacruz Lewis, Dallas College - North Lake
Business and Industry: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
Business and Industry: Lamberti’s Ristorante
Media: 94.9 KLTY FM Radio
Faith Group: Nueva Vida Internacional Church
Nonprofit Organization: Valley Ranch Green CLub
Government: City of Irving Health Inspectors
Civil Servant: Officer Stephanie Straw, Irving Police Department
KIB Hometown: Fatema Biviji
Margie Stipes Lifetime Achievement: Kay Branch
“Everyone at Keep Irving Beautiful looks forward to this event,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “We know that we could not accomplish all the things we do without the efforts of those who support and volunteer with the organization. It’s a pleasure to make a special effort to pay tribute to these award winners, and to everyone who makes a positive impact in the Irving community each year.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, KIB reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
