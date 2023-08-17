Nepal Tea Collective Launches $100 Rose Label Reserve: Nepal's First Luxury Black Tea

Nepal Tea Collective is excited to announce the launch of the rare, limited-edition luxury black tea, Rose Label Reserve. This is the second harvest of this rare, organic, premium-grade loose leaf tea from Nepal. Hand-plucked and hand-crafted from rare and special Bannockburn-157 and Wild Assamica cultivars, this tea was grown in the Himalayan region and is the most luxurious tea cultivated on highland Nepali tea gardens.