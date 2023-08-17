Alliance Technologies Names Melissa Byers Director of Operations
St. Louis, MO, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Technologies LLC announces Melissa Byers has joined the firm as its new Director of Operations. Byers will oversee IT operations and the service delivery team while focusing on customer relationships and the entire customer experience.
Byers has 25 years of experience in the IT industry. She has served as Director of IT Support, Manager of IT Process Optimization, Manager of Customer Support and IT Business Manager for large St. Louis area companies.
Active in the local professional community, Byers is a member of the CMIS Executive Advisory Board with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and has served as President of the IT organization, itSMF Gateway LIG. She is married with five children and currently resides in the Fenton, MO area.
“Melissa has an outstanding background in IT having served in a variety of capacities. She has a love for the fast-paced ever-changing nature of technology and thrives in this type of dynamic environment,” said Jared Peno, CEO of Alliance Technologies. “She has consistently delivered innovative solutions and strategies. Our entire team will benefit from her knowledge and strategies as Alliance continues to expand our regional customer base.”
“Alliance is a highly successful IT firm and I am excited to join this fast-growing company,” Byers said. “They have won multiple awards for outstanding achievement and consistent growth. Alliance has also done an outstanding job of giving back to the community. I look forward to helping the team reach new levels of growth.”
Alliance Technologies LLC was recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. Alliance ranked #31 out of the top 50 companies listed.
About Alliance Technologies LLC.
Alliance Technologies offers a variety of end-to-end technology services, solutions, and specific products and services to meet the individual needs of each client. We incorporate a robust list of outside partnerships and providers to bring the industry’s top talent and products into an offering that is both affordable and fully managed. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance Technologies https://alliancetechnologiesllc.com.
