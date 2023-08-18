ProshIQ, the Ultimate DIY Marketing Planning Course for Entrepreneurs is Now Available for Free
To celebrate World Entrepreneurs’ Day, Marketing company Prosh Marketing announces their Marketing Planning Course will now be offered at no cost.
Toronto, Canada, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ProshIQ, a DIY marketing plan course built especially for startups created by Prosh Marketing, is now available for free in celebration of World Entrepreneurs’ Day. With the aim to empower entrepreneurs with essential marketing strategies, ProshIQ provides practical frameworks and templates for Vision and Mission Statements, Market and Customer Segmentation and Targeting, Budgeting and much more.
Prosh Marketing’s research with over 100 early-stage startups in North America shows that 50% did not have a marketing plan and out of those who had one, 75% needed help creating it. The survey also showed that 92% feel that having a marketing plan would help them grow their startup. ProshIQ was created to fill this gap.
“We’ve seen that many early-stage startups don’t have the financial resources to hire an agency to craft a marketing plan, and the online resources can be a maze of confusion. That’s why we have introduced ProshIQ: a platform backed by marketing expertise and tailored for startups, empowering them to create their own marketing plans effortlessly, even without a marketing background,” said Roshni Wijayasinha, CEO & Lead Strategist, Prosh Marketing. “We've crafted easy-to-use templates and processes drawing from my many years of experience in marketing planning with startups. To provide additional support throughout this course, entrepreneurs can avail one-on-one coaching sessions with our seasoned marketing professionals."
The expert-designed course aims to empower entrepreneurs worldwide to unlock their true potential and achieve unparalleled success. It is available to all startups and SMBs across industries. Those interested can sign up at www.proshiq.com.
Contact
Prosh MarketingContact
Amalia Chawla
+1(416)836-9674
www.proshmarketing.com
