ThrottleNet Named #1 IT Firm In St. Louis for 9th Straight Year
ThrottleNet Also Named #2 in Cybersecurity by Small Business Monthly
St. Louis, MO, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet announces it has been named the top IT firm in St. Louis for 2023 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine. This is the ninth year in a row ThrottleNet has been named the #1 IT Firm in the metro area, providing outstanding outsourced IT management and security solutions to hundreds of local companies.
Small Business Monthly publishes a list of top area companies on an annual basis. The winning firms are selected based on responses from clients and business executives. Over 30,000 total nominations were received. A panel helps to review and segment top performing companies in 19 different categories. Winners are selected as the “Best of the Best”.
In addition to top IT firm, ThrottleNet was also named the #2 Cybersecurity firm in the region. The complete listing of all winners and finalists will appear in the Best of Business magazine inserted into the September 2023 edition of the publication.
“Everyone at ThrottleNet is once again honored to be named the top IT firm in St. Louis,” said George Rosenthal, President. “The # 1 IT ranking for nine consecutive years, in conjunction with a high ranking for best cybersecurity firm, is a testament to our strength and consistency. Our entire team is invested in providing world-class managed outsourced solutions as well as leading edge data privacy and corporate security to businesses, corporations and organizations throughout the Metro area.”
ThrottleNet is dedicated to client satisfaction. The firm constantly tracks its performance and has received over 558 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. These are customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with ThrottleNet.
“Our staff not only helps our clients improve their business operations but also saves them money,” Rosenthal said. “It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.”
About ThrottleNet, Inc.
Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis now for nine years in a row by Small Business Monthly, and a top managed service provider in the nation by MSP 501 Channel Futures, ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of the region’s top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com
George Rosenthal
314-820-0383
https://throttlenet.com
