BYD | RIDE Showcases Battery-Electric Link Transit Bus at WSTA
Vancouver, WA, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BYD | RIDE showed off its world-renowned battery-electric transit solution this week at the 47th Annual Washington State Transit Association (WSTA) Public Transportation Conference, Vendor Expo and State “Roadeo.”
On display was a K8M, one of 11 BYD buses recently added to the Link Transit fleet in Wenatchee, Washington. Link Transit serves Chelan and Douglas counties, operating twenty-three buses in all.
“We are very grateful for our partnership with Link Transit and for their continued support,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President and RIDE Co-CEO. “WSTA was a great opportunity for us to showcase how Link Transit is helping improve air quality by providing its passengers with clean transportation alternatives.”
The K8M, which was displayed at WSTA, can seat up to 32 passengers, has a working range of up to 196 miles, and is equipped with the industry’s safest battery. The 35’ bus gave guests an opportunity to see how BYD | RIDE is redefining the future of transportation with its innovative technology.
The buses are purpose-built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers Union, Local 105, at the BYD Coach and Bus Facility located in Lancaster, CA. BYD is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community BenefitsAgreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second BYD is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.
About BYD:
BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery- electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | BYD Community Relations Associate +1 (661) 940-3250 ext. 72530 alexa.trujillo@byd.com
