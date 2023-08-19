Land Use Attorney Taylor Bollt Selected to ULI Young Leaders Committee
Fort Myers, FL, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Taylor Bollt has been selected to join the Young Leaders Committee of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Southwest Florida Chapter.
Bollt’s journey began in his hometown of Naples, Florida, where he recognized the profound impact that organizations can have on their local communities. Prior to his current role as a Land Use and Zoning Attorney, Bollt worked as a legislative aid for a county commissioner in Hillsborough County, providing him with knowledge and understanding of financial planning, code enforcement, and the intricacies of land use issues. Today, Bollt’s practice focuses on assisting his clients’ projects go from inception to realization.
Bollt is a contributor to the firm’s blog, “The Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate.” His recent articles include “Live Local Act and Its Major Effects on Development Approvals for Affordable Housing” and “Lee County Implements Changes to Building and Licensing Matters to Keep Up with Surging Demand.”
Bollt earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Tampa, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Public Speaking. He achieved his Juris Doctorate at Stetson University College of Law. Bollt may be reached via email at taylor.bollt@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1361.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Henderson Franklin has been instrumental in shaping homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Bollt or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
