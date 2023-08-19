eBlu Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2023 National Association of Rheumatology Management Conference
eBlu Solutions to discuss complete benefit investigations and electronic prior authorizations solution.
Louisville, KY, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, an industry leader in the benefit verification and prior authorization industry, will sponsor and exhibit at the 2023 National Organization of Rheumatology Management (NORM) Conference in San Francisco from September 21st - 23rd at booth number 203.
The NORM Annual Conference brings together specialty healthcare Practice Managers, Physicians, and colleagues to discuss educational opportunities, industry updates, trends, and strategies on how to grow and succeed in the marketplace. "We're so proud to be a sponsor at the annual NORM Conference for the 8th year," said Kim Farley, Chief Operations Officer and co-founder at eBlu Solutions. "For ten years, we have been supporting rheumatology practices nationwide. We look forward to spending some time with our current practices on the West Coast this year. We hope to share how our no-cost solutions can get new practices' patients to treatment faster as well."
Since 2013, eBlu Solutions has provided specialty practices like rheumatology offices with a software solution to verify medical benefits and prior authorizations. The company is committed to streamlining the processes needed for practices to support patients who require high-cost infusion and injection treatments.
For more information about eBlu Solutions, visit www.eblusolutions.com.
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
