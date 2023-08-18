P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) recognizes their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed below.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Aisha M. Muhammad--Entertainment
Alesha M. Buchholz--Beauty/Cosmetics
Amiee Elizabeth--Nutrition/Wellness
Andrea Aragon--Textiles
Angela Houlie--Healthcare
Angie Benton--Healthcare
Anne M. Antonucci--Healthcare
Antonella Z. Marcks--Staffing/Recruiting
Ashley Onyewuchi--Healthcare
Audrey Jones--Healthcare
Barb Condit--Technology
Beth McCabe--Life Coaching
Beverly G. Flannel--Religion
Candee Hoggatt--Food/Beverages
Carolyn Raitt--Nutrition/Wellness
Cassie Garner--Art
Catherine M. Antanaitis--Food/Beverages
Cathy Lombardi--Automotive
Celia Barberena--Education
Charmine Mitchell-White--Education
Christy L. Vergara--Healthcare
Cindy Walker Stuart--Real Estate
Clara E. Velosa--Healthcare
Cynthia R. Lester--Information Technology/IT
Dawn Palikan--Apparel/Fashion
Denise Smithkovec--Law/Legal Services
Denise S. Juluke--Education
Diane Brack-Evans--Religion
Diane L. Rose--Information Technology/IT
Elizabeth Melville--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Emily Ford--Beauty/Cosmetics
Emily Katz Williamson--Education
Eva Monique Davis--Real Estate
Fiordaliza A. Rodriguez--Law/Legal Services
Flicka Rahn--Education
Frankie B. Lyons--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ginny B. Henry--Real Estate Agency
Gisela Barulich--Food/Beverages
Grace Smith--Education
Hala Georgy--Real Estate
Heidi J. Gregory-Mina--Consulting
J L Carothers--Art
Jacqueline G. Griffin--Real Estate
Jacqueline W. Habersham--Education
Janet D. Collum--Education
Jasmin Sanchez--Insurance
Jeanette Nared Thompson--Education
Jennifer Jones--Real Estate
Jennifer Porciello--HVAC
Jennifer L. Bledsole--Education
Jennifer L. Foster--Other
Jennifer P.K. Jow--Religion
Jill M. Hanson--Wine/Spirits
Joanne A. Chiota-Howey--Law/Legal Services
Joanne H. Carbone--Healthcare
Jodi Riley--Consulting
JoEllen Suter--Education
Josefina Felipe--Healthcare
Joyce C. Sherman--Aerospace/Aviation
Karolenn Calhoun-Willis--Healthcare
Katherine Andino--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kiara Escribano--Financial Services
Lee Anne Walker--Law/Legal Services
Linda Ravella--Art
Lisa Iannelli--Retail Industry
Lisa H. Roselli--Healthcare
Lissette I. Guzman--Healthcare
Lupita Avalos--Financial Services
Maria Cooper--Insurance
Marie Reed--Government
Mary Ann Chonge--Transportation
Mary Ann Currie--Telecommunications
Melinda F. McDougal--Healthcare
Michiko Williams--Retail Industry
Monique Alexandrea Weeks--Healthcare
Natalie Bale--Food/Beverages
Nicole Harvey--Printing
Nicole C. Maloid--Automotive
Nicole L. Sherman Patterson--Education
Nikilette Walker-Bowman--Nutrition/Wellness
Pallavi Pande--E-Commerce
Patricia A. Craig--Law/Legal Services
Paula T. Campbell--Real Estate
Prisca A. Diala--Healthcare
Rochelle S. Witherspoon--Government
Rosalind Woodson--Healthcare
Sarah S. Davis--Food/Beverages
Shanice Dockins--Life Coaching
Sharon Willeford--Nutrition/Wellness
Sharyn A. Camarato--Home Services
Sheryl Jackson-Cox--Life Coaching
Sophie Armstrong--Public Relations/PR
Stephanie "Amma" Young--Art
Susan Goetz--Animal Care
Therese Herrero--Real Estate
Tiffany S. Moore--Financial Services
Tracy Brooks--Education
Tracy Lee Harrington--Entertainment
Twila LePage-Hughes--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tyra A. Sphar--Mental Health Care
Valerie Miller--Financial Services
Wanda S. Keele--Religion
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Aisha M. Muhammad--Entertainment
Alesha M. Buchholz--Beauty/Cosmetics
Amiee Elizabeth--Nutrition/Wellness
Andrea Aragon--Textiles
Angela Houlie--Healthcare
Angie Benton--Healthcare
Anne M. Antonucci--Healthcare
Antonella Z. Marcks--Staffing/Recruiting
Ashley Onyewuchi--Healthcare
Audrey Jones--Healthcare
Barb Condit--Technology
Beth McCabe--Life Coaching
Beverly G. Flannel--Religion
Candee Hoggatt--Food/Beverages
Carolyn Raitt--Nutrition/Wellness
Cassie Garner--Art
Catherine M. Antanaitis--Food/Beverages
Cathy Lombardi--Automotive
Celia Barberena--Education
Charmine Mitchell-White--Education
Christy L. Vergara--Healthcare
Cindy Walker Stuart--Real Estate
Clara E. Velosa--Healthcare
Cynthia R. Lester--Information Technology/IT
Dawn Palikan--Apparel/Fashion
Denise Smithkovec--Law/Legal Services
Denise S. Juluke--Education
Diane Brack-Evans--Religion
Diane L. Rose--Information Technology/IT
Elizabeth Melville--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Emily Ford--Beauty/Cosmetics
Emily Katz Williamson--Education
Eva Monique Davis--Real Estate
Fiordaliza A. Rodriguez--Law/Legal Services
Flicka Rahn--Education
Frankie B. Lyons--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ginny B. Henry--Real Estate Agency
Gisela Barulich--Food/Beverages
Grace Smith--Education
Hala Georgy--Real Estate
Heidi J. Gregory-Mina--Consulting
J L Carothers--Art
Jacqueline G. Griffin--Real Estate
Jacqueline W. Habersham--Education
Janet D. Collum--Education
Jasmin Sanchez--Insurance
Jeanette Nared Thompson--Education
Jennifer Jones--Real Estate
Jennifer Porciello--HVAC
Jennifer L. Bledsole--Education
Jennifer L. Foster--Other
Jennifer P.K. Jow--Religion
Jill M. Hanson--Wine/Spirits
Joanne A. Chiota-Howey--Law/Legal Services
Joanne H. Carbone--Healthcare
Jodi Riley--Consulting
JoEllen Suter--Education
Josefina Felipe--Healthcare
Joyce C. Sherman--Aerospace/Aviation
Karolenn Calhoun-Willis--Healthcare
Katherine Andino--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kiara Escribano--Financial Services
Lee Anne Walker--Law/Legal Services
Linda Ravella--Art
Lisa Iannelli--Retail Industry
Lisa H. Roselli--Healthcare
Lissette I. Guzman--Healthcare
Lupita Avalos--Financial Services
Maria Cooper--Insurance
Marie Reed--Government
Mary Ann Chonge--Transportation
Mary Ann Currie--Telecommunications
Melinda F. McDougal--Healthcare
Michiko Williams--Retail Industry
Monique Alexandrea Weeks--Healthcare
Natalie Bale--Food/Beverages
Nicole Harvey--Printing
Nicole C. Maloid--Automotive
Nicole L. Sherman Patterson--Education
Nikilette Walker-Bowman--Nutrition/Wellness
Pallavi Pande--E-Commerce
Patricia A. Craig--Law/Legal Services
Paula T. Campbell--Real Estate
Prisca A. Diala--Healthcare
Rochelle S. Witherspoon--Government
Rosalind Woodson--Healthcare
Sarah S. Davis--Food/Beverages
Shanice Dockins--Life Coaching
Sharon Willeford--Nutrition/Wellness
Sharyn A. Camarato--Home Services
Sheryl Jackson-Cox--Life Coaching
Sophie Armstrong--Public Relations/PR
Stephanie "Amma" Young--Art
Susan Goetz--Animal Care
Therese Herrero--Real Estate
Tiffany S. Moore--Financial Services
Tracy Brooks--Education
Tracy Lee Harrington--Entertainment
Twila LePage-Hughes--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tyra A. Sphar--Mental Health Care
Valerie Miller--Financial Services
Wanda S. Keele--Religion
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories