Raices Latin Dance of Worcester Marks One-Year Anniversary in New Location
Worcester, MA, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raices Latin Dance, a prominent dance studio within the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, is excited to celebrate its one-year anniversary in its new location. Over the past year, Raices has made significant strides in the world of Latin dance, youth empowerment, and cultural collaboration, further cementing its reputation as a hub for dance enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.
Since moving to its new space, Raices Latin Dance has achieved several remarkable milestones that reflect its commitment to excellence and community engagement. In 2023 alone, Raices Latin Dance has served 146 children and teens and 186 adult students. Other notable accomplishments include:
1. Raices Youth Showcase and Youth Summer Camp Program: Raice’s Youth Showcase was the culmination of a 5-month pilot dance program that offered weekly classes in Ballet, Jazz, Salsa, Bachata, Folkloric, and Hip Hop. It proudly showcased the incredible talents of young dancers in the community, providing a platform for budding artists to shine on stage. The studio’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of dancers is evident in its diverse youth programming, which includes classes focused on building confidence, discipline, and a strong foundation in Latin dance forms. Additionally, local youth were able to embrace the art of dance for 6-weeks long this summer with the Raices Summer Dance Camp. Youth aged 4-18 were able to participate in weekly themed classes that explored ballet & jazz, Latin fusion, and Latin hip-hop fusion.
2. Collaborative Endeavors with Ritmos Dance Company: Raices Latin Dance proudly joined forces with Ritmos Dance Company to introduce a Folklorico dance class, which offers students the opportunity to delve into the rich cultural heritage of Latin America. This class is instructed by well-known local dance instructor, Masielle “Massy” Paulino, This collaboration emphasizes Raices' commitment to preserving and celebrating traditional dance forms while fostering artistic growth and cross-cultural understanding.
3. Latin Dance Class Scholarships: Making Latin dance classes available and accessible to the Worcester community has been a pillar in Raices Latin Dance’s mission. With that in mind, they have proudly offered dozens of scholarships to local students to ensure the experience of Latin arts is enjoyed by all, regardless of their financial situation. The Raices Latin Dance Youth Program is a non-competitive and nonprofit program offering high-quality dance education to youth here in Worcester centering on children and teens ages 4-18 of Latino and BIPOC descent who come from under-resourced communities. They believe that high-quality dance education should be available to all, and not just students who come from families with disposable income. An important part of this program is to offer reduced tuition for children and families in need by offering fully or partially-funded financial aid through an application process.
4. Upcoming Adult and Children 2023 - 2024 Classes: As Raices Latin Dance enters its second year in the new space, they are excited to announce the launch of their upcoming 2023-2024 class lineup. From salsa to bachata, cha-cha to salsa, students of all skill levels can explore a wide range of Latin dance styles. Registration for the new season classes is now open, providing individuals with a chance to embark on a transformative dance journey. No skills are necessary and classes are available in private, group, workshop, and corporate event formats.
"It's with immense pride that we celebrate our one-year anniversary in this beautiful new space," remarked Lindiana Flores-Semidei, the founder, instructor and performer of Raices Latin Dance. "The past year has been a testament to the dedication and passion of our students, instructors, and local supporters. We look forward to continuing our mission of fostering a love for dance, promoting cultural diversity, and creating a vibrant, inclusive community."
To learn more about Raices Latin Dance's upcoming 2023 - 2024 classes and to register, please visit their website at www.raiceslatindance.com.
Lindiana Flores Semidei
917-517-4907
https://www.raiceslatindance.com/
