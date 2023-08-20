14 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Recognized in the 2024 Edition of Best Lawyers in America®
Fort Myers, FL, August 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt is pleased to announce that 14 recognized attorneys have been included in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
"Lawyer of the Year" honors are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinction. Henderson Franklin is pleased to share that:
Amanda Barritt was honored as 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Community Association Law in Fort Myers
Russell Schropp was honored as the 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” in Environmental, Land Use and Zoning Law in Fort Myers; and,
Guy Whitesman was honored as 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Tax Law in Fort Myers.
Best Lawyers® “Ones to Watch” awards recognize attorneys in private practice less than ten years for outstanding professional excellence. Henderson Franklin’s 2024 “Ones to Watch” attorneys include:
Kayla Richmond, Family Law
Monica Schmucker, Personal Injury Litigation - Defense
Henderson Franklin attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® are as follows:
Amanda Barritt, Community Association Law and Real Estate Law
Michael Corso, Legal and Professional Malpractice Defense, Personal Injury Litigation
Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate Law
Eric Gurgold, Trusts and Estates
Erin Houck-Toll, Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Health Care Law, Tax Law
David Lederman, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Christina O’Brien, Family Law
Russell Schropp, Environmental Law, Land Use and Zoning Law & Litigation
Douglas Szabo, Commercial Litigation
G. Donald Thomson, Commercial Litigation and Real Estate
Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
Guy Whitesman, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
