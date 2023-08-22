AAEON Brings Intel Atom x7000E Series to the 4" EPIC Board Range with EPIC-ADN9 Release
Supporting quadruple 2.5GbE LAN, three simultaneous displays, and efficient Intel® processors, the EPIC-ADN9 brings offers greater flexibility than ever before.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a global leader in embedded computing, has introduced the EPIC-ADN9, featuring the newest iteration of Intel® technology on its 4.53" x 6.50" (115mm x 165mm) EPIC series of single-board computers.
Offering a range of embedded CPUs, including the Intel® Core™ i3-N305, Intel Atom® x7425E, Intel® Processor N50, and Intel® Processor N97, the EPIC-ADN9 strikes a balance between efficiency and performance. This selection of processors also provides support for Intel® UHD Graphics, enhancing the improved display interface configuration integrated by AAEON into the board. This configuration includes HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, VGA, and 24/48-bit Dual-Channel LVDS.
Complementing the EPIC-ADN9's display capabilities are up to four RJ-45 ports for Intel® I226-V Ethernet running at 2.5GbE, depending on the model. AAEON designed the board to be passively cooled, while also incorporating multiple options for image acquisition and high-resolution display. This design approach aligns with AAEON's focus on applications such as entry-level gateway devices and digital signage.
Similar to previous generations of the EPIC board, the EPIC-ADN9 contains a wide 9V ~ 24V power input range, rendering it suitable for industrial deployment. Notably, the board hosts two physical serial ports for RS-232/422/485, in addition to four internal pin headers that support RS-232.
Coupled with its 16-bit GPIO and flexible storage options such as SATA III, full-size mPCIe, mSATA, and M.2 2242 B-Key slots, the EPIC-ADN9 demonstrates considerable potential in the realms of smart manufacturing and industrial automation, while retaining power-efficient operation.
