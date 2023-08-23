Volunteer for the 9th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance
Attend the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche as a volunteer and enjoy this prestigious automotive event. Taking place between September 15 to 17, 2023, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche is looking for energetic and enthusiastic volunteers to help with an assortment of different jobs during the week leading up to the event and over the event weekend.
Kemble, Canada, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Attend the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche as a volunteer and enjoy this prestigious automotive event.
Taking place between September 15 to 17, 2023, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche is looking for energetic and enthusiastic volunteers to help with an assortment of different jobs during the week leading up to the event and over the event weekend. As part of the Concours team, volunteers will receive several benefits including 1 (one) General Admission ticket for Sunday, September 17, a Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance limited edition golf polo t-shirt and 1 (one) meal voucher, valid for Sunday, September 17. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to see the rare and elegant automobiles and motorcycles while being an important part of this extraordinary community event which supports both the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation and the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation.
“Volunteering at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is a great opportunity to get involved in a world-class event happening right in our own backyard,” said Rob McLeese, Founder and Show Chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Volunteers are required to commit to a minimum 4-hour shift, depending on the position and the given day. There is a range of jobs available, including parking assistant, registration, class host, people’s choice awards and food and beverage assignments, just to name a few. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held on Monday, September 4 at the Cobble Beach Golf Resort and attendance is strongly advised.
Being an automotive enthusiast, however, is not a prerequisite to enjoy this event. If students are looking for hands-on knowledge of golf course operations, spend 4-6 hours at the Concours and see what goes on, on property. High School students in need of volunteer hours for the '23/’24 school year can volunteer as well. Looking for a career in events? Come and spend some time at the Concours d'Elegance events to see how a large-scale event operates from the inside out.
Proceeds from the Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will benefit two hospitals, the Sunnybrook Foundation and the Owen Sound Hospital. Funds raised will help build the new home of Sunnybrook’s Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, the only facility in Canada where treatment of the three most common brain disorders — dementia, stroke, and mood and anxiety disorders – takes place, while the Owen Sound Regional Hospital will use the generated funds to support the purchase of a new MRI machine.
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay.
Taking place between September 15 to 17, 2023, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche is looking for energetic and enthusiastic volunteers to help with an assortment of different jobs during the week leading up to the event and over the event weekend. As part of the Concours team, volunteers will receive several benefits including 1 (one) General Admission ticket for Sunday, September 17, a Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance limited edition golf polo t-shirt and 1 (one) meal voucher, valid for Sunday, September 17. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to see the rare and elegant automobiles and motorcycles while being an important part of this extraordinary community event which supports both the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation and the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation.
“Volunteering at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is a great opportunity to get involved in a world-class event happening right in our own backyard,” said Rob McLeese, Founder and Show Chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Volunteers are required to commit to a minimum 4-hour shift, depending on the position and the given day. There is a range of jobs available, including parking assistant, registration, class host, people’s choice awards and food and beverage assignments, just to name a few. A volunteer orientation meeting will be held on Monday, September 4 at the Cobble Beach Golf Resort and attendance is strongly advised.
Being an automotive enthusiast, however, is not a prerequisite to enjoy this event. If students are looking for hands-on knowledge of golf course operations, spend 4-6 hours at the Concours and see what goes on, on property. High School students in need of volunteer hours for the '23/’24 school year can volunteer as well. Looking for a career in events? Come and spend some time at the Concours d'Elegance events to see how a large-scale event operates from the inside out.
Proceeds from the Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will benefit two hospitals, the Sunnybrook Foundation and the Owen Sound Hospital. Funds raised will help build the new home of Sunnybrook’s Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, the only facility in Canada where treatment of the three most common brain disorders — dementia, stroke, and mood and anxiety disorders – takes place, while the Owen Sound Regional Hospital will use the generated funds to support the purchase of a new MRI machine.
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay.
Contact
Cobble Beach Concours d'EleganceContact
Allie Marsh
416-366-4820
https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/
Allie Marsh
416-366-4820
https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/
Categories