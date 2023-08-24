Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ASIX Electronics Corporation, a leading USB Ethernet controller provider, launches the new generation of USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88279 USB 3.2 Gen1 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller” today. Users can easily explore the 2.5G Ethernet world by using ASIX’s AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet controller solution.
As wireless network technology becomes more ubiquitous, today's laptops and smart mobile devices are commonly equipped with wireless network connectivity to meet the needs of portability, thin & light design, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the smart world. In this swiftly evolving era of network technology, the demand for rapid and reliable network connections is becoming ever more critical. Therefore, wired network technology can continue to maintain its pivotal role in the network market by offering high reliability, high-speed transmission, low latency, and robust security network communication. In response to this market's demand for portable, high-speed, and reliable wired network connectivity, ASIX launches the latest AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller, which is equipped with an integrated 2.5G/1G/100M Base-T Ethernet PHY and provides maximum network throughput up to 2.34Gbps. In addition, AX88279 supports advanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP) feature for those specific applications requiring precise time synchronization capabilities.
The AX88279 boasts exceptional cross-platform compatibility, supporting inbox network drivers on major operating systems, including Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc., and also compatible to the native CDC-NCM driver of macOS and Linux operating systems. This characteristic of driverless installation on different platforms enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience.
The AX88279 is a high-integrated, easy-design and cost-efficient USB Ethernet controller solution. It is suitable for various smart home and office network applications, which require establishing 2.5G Ethernet network connectivity through the USB 3.2 interface, such as laptops, USB Ethernet dongles, docking stations, smart mobile device cradles, POS terminals, game consoles, smart cameras, set-top boxes, 5G/LTE router, and embedded systems with USB 3.2 interface.
Explore the new world of 2.5Gbps wired network, powered by ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller. Please contact ASIX Electronics Corp. via e-mail: sales@asix.com.tw for more information.
Contact
ASIX Electronics Corp.Contact
Allan Chou
88635799500
https://www.asix.com.tw
Allan Chou
88635799500
https://www.asix.com.tw
