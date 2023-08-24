"The Rules Handbook: A Guide to Creating Loving and Lasting Relationships" – Book Release: September 12, 2023
DeVorss Publications is proud to announce the publication of "The Rules Handbook: A Guide to Creating Loving and Lasting Relationships" by Ellen Fein & Sherrie Schneider (ISBN# 9780875169354) on September 12, 2023.
Camarillo, CA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In their #1 New York Times bestseller, The Rules, Ellen Fein and Sherrie Schneider shared their time-tested techniques for finding “the one.” Controversial yet effective, The Rules has changed millions of women’s lives all over the world since 1995. Now it’s time for a new generation to apply The Rules Formula to all Relationships. The world has changed however, The Rules are ageless and timeless and always work because they are based on biology, not technology or trends.
Today, anything goes with fast-paced dating and social media. While technology has accelerated the change (Instagram, texting, TikTok), biology has remained the same. It is time for a much-needed reminder.
The Rules Handbook was written out of necessity. Ellen and Sherrie were hearing from many of their readers who had successfully applied the original Rules formula but experienced frustration when dealing with others. They wanted a similar strategy to create loving and lasting relationships outside of romance as well. This led to coaching workshops to help others establish their own self-esteem, boundaries, and life philosophies.
The Rules Handbook will do the same for you while helping attract the right people into your life and preventing or minimizing any unnecessary hurt or disrespect. This new book is organized to help you focus on your own life first, remain happy and busy, and nurture your Higher Self, as opposed to your Lower Self. You can then set healthy boundaries with confidence, and not lose your power to distance yourself from opinions or comments others make in person or on social media.
The Rules Handbook will empower you to gracefully step away from difficult people and instead, invest all that time and energy on yourself and the ones who truly love and respect you.
The Rules Handbook includes Weekly "Pep Talks" to keep you on the path, Practical and realistic guidance to living a full, satisfying life both inside and outside of romance, and Techniques to nurture your Higher Self.
Today, anything goes with fast-paced dating and social media. While technology has accelerated the change (Instagram, texting, TikTok), biology has remained the same. It is time for a much-needed reminder.
The Rules Handbook was written out of necessity. Ellen and Sherrie were hearing from many of their readers who had successfully applied the original Rules formula but experienced frustration when dealing with others. They wanted a similar strategy to create loving and lasting relationships outside of romance as well. This led to coaching workshops to help others establish their own self-esteem, boundaries, and life philosophies.
The Rules Handbook will do the same for you while helping attract the right people into your life and preventing or minimizing any unnecessary hurt or disrespect. This new book is organized to help you focus on your own life first, remain happy and busy, and nurture your Higher Self, as opposed to your Lower Self. You can then set healthy boundaries with confidence, and not lose your power to distance yourself from opinions or comments others make in person or on social media.
The Rules Handbook will empower you to gracefully step away from difficult people and instead, invest all that time and energy on yourself and the ones who truly love and respect you.
The Rules Handbook includes Weekly "Pep Talks" to keep you on the path, Practical and realistic guidance to living a full, satisfying life both inside and outside of romance, and Techniques to nurture your Higher Self.
Contact
DeVorss & CompanyContact
Debbie Krovitz
805-322-9010
www.devorss.com
Debbie Krovitz
805-322-9010
www.devorss.com
Categories