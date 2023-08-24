Bolstering Naval Offensive and Defensive Capabilities with Directed Energy Technologies Integration
DE community to convene at DSI's Directed Energy Symposium this September 13-14 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 6th Annual Directed Energy Symposium will convene in three short weeks. This Symposium will host senior leaders from across the military branches, federal government, academia, and industry to discuss the next generation of Directed Energy technologies.
This year’s event will feature a panel discussion detailing how the growing threat of drone aircraft, watercraft, and anti-ship missiles posed to surface vessels has driven the U.S. Navy to invest in arming naval warships with directed energy capabilities. Having accomplished successful on-board integration of the HELIOS weapon system and the ODIN systems, the Navy’s budget request called primarily for further at-sea testing to ensure a seamless transition. This panel aims to address the current efforts of the recently acquired DE systems, and to discuss the continued investment in DE for the next-generation destroyer of 2030.
Panel Moderator:
Tom Karako, PhD, Senior Fellow, International Security Program; Director, Missile Defense Project, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Panelists:
Gerald Manke, PhD, Technical Director - PEO IWS 2DE, NAVSEA
CAPT Dave Stoner, USN, Deputy Director, Weapons and Sensors N96C, OPNAV
Peter Morrison, Program Officer, Counter Directed Energy Weapons and High Energy Lasers, ONR
Limited sponsor and exhibitor opportunities remain. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201.987.0183
This year’s event will feature a panel discussion detailing how the growing threat of drone aircraft, watercraft, and anti-ship missiles posed to surface vessels has driven the U.S. Navy to invest in arming naval warships with directed energy capabilities. Having accomplished successful on-board integration of the HELIOS weapon system and the ODIN systems, the Navy’s budget request called primarily for further at-sea testing to ensure a seamless transition. This panel aims to address the current efforts of the recently acquired DE systems, and to discuss the continued investment in DE for the next-generation destroyer of 2030.
Panel Moderator:
Tom Karako, PhD, Senior Fellow, International Security Program; Director, Missile Defense Project, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Panelists:
Gerald Manke, PhD, Technical Director - PEO IWS 2DE, NAVSEA
CAPT Dave Stoner, USN, Deputy Director, Weapons and Sensors N96C, OPNAV
Peter Morrison, Program Officer, Counter Directed Energy Weapons and High Energy Lasers, ONR
Limited sponsor and exhibitor opportunities remain. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201.987.0183
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Categories