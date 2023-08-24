A History of Motoring and Innovation – at the Cobble Beach Concours D’elegance Presented by Porsche

The Cars are the Stars at the 9th annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche, as they take to the stage and to the green, at Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community. A long-held tradition stemming from the 17th century when cars would parade through the parks of Paris, France, evolving into what we now know as a competition of elegance (Concours d’Elegance) displaying not only antiques but classic automobiles as well, for both competition and celebration.