Seminar on World Entrepreneur's Day Empowers Future Leaders in Business and Innovation Conducted by Shreekant Patil, Founder- PARENTNashik, at K.K.Wagh College, Nashik
Nashik, India, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of World Entrepreneur's Day, CE Shreekant Patil, mentor at StartupIndia, an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader, successfully conducted a stimulating and insightful seminar on August 21. Held at K.K.Wagh Engineering College, the seminar aimed to inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping them with valuable knowledge and tools to navigate the dynamic world of business.
The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of participants, including students, professionals, interested in entrepreneurship. CE Shreekant Patil created an engaging atmosphere, blending expertise with real-world experiences, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and its challenges and opportunities.
Keynote speeches delivered by CE Shreekant Patil captivated the students, shedding light on crucial aspects of starting and sustaining a successful venture. These impressive entrepreneurs shared personal anecdotes, invaluable lessons, and essential tips, leaving attendees feeling inspired and motivated.
CE Shreekant Patil is Mentor at StartupIndia, MeitY Startup Hub, Chairman Committee at NIMA Startup Hub, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce (State) and founder at PARENTNashik.
Throughout the seminar, interactive sessions and workshops enabled participants to delve deeper into critical topics such as ideation, market research, funding strategies, marketing, leadership, and scaling a business. Attendees not only acquired theoretical knowledge but also engaged in practical exercises, promoting hands-on learning and enhancing their problem-solving abilities.
Inspired by the seminar's success, CE Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation within the community. They announced plans to establish ongoing mentorship programs, workshops, and networking events to support aspiring entrepreneurs and help them transform their vision into reality.
In recognition of Shreekant Patil's dedication to nurturing future leaders in business and innovation, numerous participants expressed interest in attending future seminars and workshops hosted by K.K.Wagh College of Engineering. Dr. Kushare & Prof. Mangesh Panchbhai delivered a vote of thanks at the end of the session.
Ms. Sneha Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
