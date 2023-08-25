New App for Influencers and Event Makers - ClubKit for Android/iOS
ClubKit is a mobile solution for promoting services and products. The developer company PNN Soft has created an application in which new effective tools are available. They allow you to effectively develop your business or personal brand.
Tallahassee, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ClubKit app is a mobile solution for your business or personal brand. ClubKit has a unique concept: although it is a simple Android/iOS app, which you can install and fill with the content in a few steps. You can create a digital display case of your products or services, make it publicly available to users, or close it. In the second case, you will need to generate a code invitation for the subscriber. It will be the key to get into your ClubKit space.
You extract a custom area for your brand, company, or activity. Influencers or business leaders are free to design their pages however they like: ClubKit has an extensive builder functionality. It provides users with various widgets (so space owner can drag and drop fonts, graphic elements, and lists to create a customized Business Page) and ready-made templates.
Here is a complete list of functions available for ClubKit business users
Create a gallery of products
Design pages for branded products and services
A news feed to write articles and announcements
Use event feed to proclaim events, meetings, speaking performance, etc.
Widgets and templates to design all above
User support and vulnerable data protection.
The functionality sets vary depending on the chosen subscription type. There are Starter, Basic and Plus.
How to use ClubKit as a platform for bloggers
Therefore, let us picture how ClubKit customers could practically use their spaces. For instance, sports bloggers would utilize news feeds for announcing offline workouts, posting links to classes or selling services as personal trainers.
The app would be a good place for nutritionists to post daily menus in the gallery. If experts collaborated with some healthy food manufacturers or suppliers, they would upload photos of products with catchy descriptions. The news feed could contain short descriptions of upcoming lectures and workshops.
Writers or journalists would post articles to ClubKit, promote the newest publications, and organize meetings with an audience of readers. It would also be helpful to track which articles are most engaging for subscribers.
Choose your ClubKit subscription
The app is free for users who registered as a "Customer." Customers need a special invitation code to become a follower of the specific space. The invitation generated by the Space owner. Therefore, businesses use the app on the terms of subscription.
Starter: The owner creates a space with a brief description of the brand, and adds up to two items and one article for free.
Basic: Use one business space to add 25 products and 10 articles. Design them with a basic set of widgets. The user can announce up to 10 events per the Space. It is available 7 days for free.
Plus: Currently, it is the richest plan. It has a full set of widgets and templates are available here. The owner can use them to design two business spaces and 200 merchandise items for each. Business can add up to 20 articles to the News Feed and 20 events to each space. It is available 7 days for free.
If you want to show your content to the audience worldwide but do not know where to start, start with testing ClubKit.
You extract a custom area for your brand, company, or activity. Influencers or business leaders are free to design their pages however they like: ClubKit has an extensive builder functionality. It provides users with various widgets (so space owner can drag and drop fonts, graphic elements, and lists to create a customized Business Page) and ready-made templates.
Here is a complete list of functions available for ClubKit business users
Create a gallery of products
Design pages for branded products and services
A news feed to write articles and announcements
Use event feed to proclaim events, meetings, speaking performance, etc.
Widgets and templates to design all above
User support and vulnerable data protection.
The functionality sets vary depending on the chosen subscription type. There are Starter, Basic and Plus.
How to use ClubKit as a platform for bloggers
Therefore, let us picture how ClubKit customers could practically use their spaces. For instance, sports bloggers would utilize news feeds for announcing offline workouts, posting links to classes or selling services as personal trainers.
The app would be a good place for nutritionists to post daily menus in the gallery. If experts collaborated with some healthy food manufacturers or suppliers, they would upload photos of products with catchy descriptions. The news feed could contain short descriptions of upcoming lectures and workshops.
Writers or journalists would post articles to ClubKit, promote the newest publications, and organize meetings with an audience of readers. It would also be helpful to track which articles are most engaging for subscribers.
Choose your ClubKit subscription
The app is free for users who registered as a "Customer." Customers need a special invitation code to become a follower of the specific space. The invitation generated by the Space owner. Therefore, businesses use the app on the terms of subscription.
Starter: The owner creates a space with a brief description of the brand, and adds up to two items and one article for free.
Basic: Use one business space to add 25 products and 10 articles. Design them with a basic set of widgets. The user can announce up to 10 events per the Space. It is available 7 days for free.
Plus: Currently, it is the richest plan. It has a full set of widgets and templates are available here. The owner can use them to design two business spaces and 200 merchandise items for each. Business can add up to 20 articles to the News Feed and 20 events to each space. It is available 7 days for free.
If you want to show your content to the audience worldwide but do not know where to start, start with testing ClubKit.
Contact
PNN SoftContact
Anna Harkuscha
+380684699264
https://pnnsoft.com
Anna Harkuscha
+380684699264
https://pnnsoft.com
Categories