Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Koda Health as Member
Healthtech Company Koda Health Supports Quality Advance Care Planning, Ensuring the Alignment of Patients, Loved Ones and Providers.
Jacksonville, FL, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOS) proudly announces the membership of Koda Health, a leading Advanced Care Planning (ACP) company. As the state with the largest elderly population in the United States, Florida's ACOs will benefit from Koda's ACP solutions, especially given that by 2030, the senior citizen population in Florida is projected to increase to over 7 million, with close to 80% of them managing one chronic condition or another.
Koda Health’s unique, patient-centered approach streamlines ACP for patients, offering them a simple and convenient way to explore their values, select a surrogate decision maker, define their quality of life, indicate treatments that matter, and complete and share their advance directives without burdening their care team. With this three-pronged approach, Koda Health’s solution empowers ACOs in Florida to improve healthcare outcomes and quality of life while achieving valuable cost savings.
Dr. Desh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer at Koda Health, expressed his enthusiasm in providing quality ACP for Floridians, "We’ve developed a comprehensive suite of tools to provide thorough and thoughtful ACP on behalf of ACOs throughout Florida. We’re eager to provide Floridians with this valuable service, allowing them to craft healthcare that aligns with their quality of life.” Koda Health's expertise in Advance Care Planning brings FLAACOS' other members a value-based care solution that is scalable to their organizational needs and circumstances.
The partnership between FLAACOS and Koda Health will benefit Florida's senior citizens and the state's ACOs by enabling ACOs to provide enhanced, patient-centered care and aligning healthcare with their patients' values and quality of life.
According to Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOS, “So much of healthcare is decided during crisis situations and not always according to what the patient wants and needs. Koda Health’s solutions allow patients and providers to collaborate on what they want before a health crisis occurs. This will not only provide better quality care but typically more efficient care.”
As FLAACOS continues to serve Floridians, the inclusion of Koda Health provides the opportunity for proactive, patient-centered care that prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and readmissions, while amplifying patient agency.
About Koda Health
Koda Health builds tools that simplify difficult conversations in healthcare. Clinically validated and research-driven, Koda’s flagship ACP tools provide payors and providers the ability to engage their patients in valuable conversations about their care preferences. Through Koda, patients have a single source to explore their values, identify a surrogate decision maker, define their quality of life, indicate treatments that matter, and complete and share advance directives — all without burdening their care team. By working with health systems and health plans, Koda increases revenue for billing providers, drives cost savings for at-risk systems, and ultimately is able to offer their services to patients completely for free. For more information on Koda Health, visit http://www.kodahealthcare.com. For media requests, please contact Fady Shanow, MPH at Fady@kodahealthcare.com or info@kodahealthcare.com
About FLAACOS, a ValueH Organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs (Florida Association of ACOs) is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Samantha Marves
833-352-2267
https://www.FLAACOs.com
