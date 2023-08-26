WAVES Project, Inc. Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Veterans' Lives Through Scuba Diving
WAVES Project is celebrating their 10 year anniversary; having worked with over 1000 veterans with service connected injuries. Their motto is Recover, through Adventure; Discover, our Underwater World; Rebuild, Families and Relationships. Operating in Southern California, Houston Texas and South Florida Veterans experience the healing properties of aquatic therapy through SCUBA diving. Any veteran with a VA rating and approval from their doctor may be accepted in the program.
Temecula, CA, August 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WAVES Project, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military veterans in their recovery journey, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of providing life-changing experiences through the therapeutic benefits of scuba diving.
Founded in 2013 by Steve & Barbara Rubin and group of passionate individuals, WAVES Project, Inc. has been at the forefront of using scuba diving as a means to help veterans overcome physical and emotional challenges resulting from service-connected injuries, including Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). By harnessing the healing power of water, the nonprofit has successfully guided over 1000 veterans on their path towards healing and reintegrating into society.
Since its inception, WAVES Project, Inc. has served as a beacon of hope and a support system for veterans. Through their unwavering commitment, the organization has created an inclusive community that fosters growth, rehabilitation, and camaraderie among veterans, empowering them to reclaim their lives.
Over the years, WAVES Project, Inc. has expanded its reach, serving veterans in California, Texas, Florida and their surrounding states. Through scuba diving, veterans have found solace, improved mental well-being, and a renewed sense of purpose. The adventurous nature of diving allows participants to cultivate resilience, build confidence, and develop lasting friendships.
To commemorate this significant milestone, WAVES Project, Inc. will be organizing a series of celebratory events throughout the year, including underwater expeditions, community workshops, and fundraising initiatives. These events aim to raise awareness about the importance of supporting our brave servicemen and women, and to emphasize the positive impact that scuba diving can have on their lives.
The success of WAVES Project, Inc. would not have been possible without the dedication and support of volunteers, donors, and the local community. The organization extends its heartfelt gratitude to these individuals and organizations who have contributed to the remarkable achievements of the past decade and helped shape the lives of so many veterans.
For more information on WAVES Project, Inc., its 10-year anniversary celebrations, and ways to get involved or contribute, please visit the organization's website at www.wavesproject.org.
About WAVES Project, Inc.
WAVES Project, Inc. is a veteran nonprofit organization that utilizes scuba diving as a therapeutic tool to support active duty and military veterans in their recovery journey. Founded in 2013, the organization is dedicated to helping veterans overcome service-connected injuries, including physical disabilities, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). By providing transformative experiences in the water, WAVES Project, Inc. empowers veterans to heal, rebuild their lives, and reintegrate into society. For more information, please visit www.wavesproject.org.
Lisa Locke
WAVES Project, Inc.
(951) 308-0049 ext. 103
lisa@wavesproject.com
For more information on WAVES Project, Inc., its 10-year anniversary celebrations, and ways to get involved or contribute, please visit the organization's website at www.wavesproject.org.
