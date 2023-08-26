WAVES Project, Inc. Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Veterans' Lives Through Scuba Diving

WAVES Project is celebrating their 10 year anniversary; having worked with over 1000 veterans with service connected injuries. Their motto is Recover, through Adventure; Discover, our Underwater World; Rebuild, Families and Relationships. Operating in Southern California, Houston Texas and South Florida Veterans experience the healing properties of aquatic therapy through SCUBA diving. Any veteran with a VA rating and approval from their doctor may be accepted in the program.