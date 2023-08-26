Dr. Condoleezza Rice to Receive the 2023 Medal of Glory Award

Dr. Condoleezza Rice, Tad and Dianne Taube Director at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, will be honored with the 2023 Medal of Glory Award by The Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA). Recognized for exceptional leadership and lifelong dedication in academia, democracy, and human rights, Dr. Rice's contributions include serving as U.S. National Security Advisor and Secretary of State. The award ceremony will take place during the 24th Annual AfrICANDO.