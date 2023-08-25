Towne Properties Recognized Among the Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023

Towne Properties is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of the "Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023," as recognized by Multi-Housing News. This accolade serves as a testament to Towne Properties' dedication to excellence and its continuous commitment to delivering exceptional property management services in the multifamily real estate sector.