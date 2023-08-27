Countdown to September 16 Carnival Celebration: Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside Buzzing with Anticipation for Annual National Day for Kids
Redlands, CA, August 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Redlands-Riverside (BGCGRR) is thrilled to announce the upcoming Day for Kids event, celebrating children in our communities with a variety of fun activities. Day For Kids is a nationally recognized event that is a celebration of kids. In keeping with the annual tradition, this is a free fun-filled day for our youth and the entire community is invited.
The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 16 from 11 am to 2 pm at three separate locations including:
· In Redlands at The Dennis Hansberger Clubhouse, located at 1251 Clay Street, Redlands, CA 92374
· In Riverside at 4366 Bermuda Avenue, Riverside, CA 92507
· In San Bernardino at 3030 Del Rosa Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404
“The Day for Kids is truly heartwarming! Our whole community comes together to nurture kids through a variety of exciting activities,” said Michael Wells, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside. He continued, “When kids connect and thrive, they build self-worth and make wiser life choices.”
Alongside the scheduled events at the Redlands location, the American Red Cross will also be hosting a Blood Drive at the Dennis Hansberger Clubhouse, running from 9 am to 2 pm.
Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities:
Join with leading sponsors and distinguished vendors such as Amazon, Prologis, Kiwanis Club of San Bernardino, Alta Vista Credit Union, Home Depot, IEHP and others to champion this important community event. Reach out to Brandy Weber, bweber@bcgie.org or call (909) 504.5618.
Supporting BGCGRR’s Mission:
BGCGRR’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
To learn more about Day for Kids and BGCGRR’s mission, please visit http://begreatie.org
For media inquiries, interviews, sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please contact:
Lisa Pizzi
lpizzi@bgcie.org
909.649.3944
www.begreatie.org/
About Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Redlands-Riverside:
The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Redlands-Riverside is a dynamic organization dedicated to enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Through innovative programs and a supportive community, BGCGRR empowers youth to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.
Website:
https://www.begreatie.org
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/BeGreatIE
https://www.instagram.com/begreatie/
Contact
Lisa Pizzi
909-798-4599
https://www.begreatie.org/
