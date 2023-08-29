Burlington, North Carolina Becomes Battery-Electric with Delivery of Two BYD | RIDE Buses
Burlington, NC, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BYD | RIDE delivered two K7M 30’ battery-electric buses to the City of Burlington in North Carolina to serve the passengers of its Link Transit Fleet.
The zero-emission BYD | RIDE buses will be utilized in Burlington’s public transit system, Link, which has five routes covering Burlington, Gibsonville, Elon, and Alamance Community College. The 30-foot buses fit up to 22 passengers and are equipped with the industry’s safest batteries, providing a smooth, quiet, and sustainable ride throughout its bustling city.
These buses and associated chargers were purchased off the State of Georgia statewide cooperative procurement which allowed the City of Burlington the ability to purchase in line with federal rules for the purchases of transit vehicles under 49 U.S.C. § 5323(u), administered within the guidelines of the Federal Transit Administration.
“BYD | RIDE applauds the City of Burlington for making the transition to clean, zero- emission transportation,” said BYD’s Senior Vice President, Patrick Duan. “We are thrilled they chose our K7M to help redefine the future of transportation by transitioning to green technology.”
The City of Burlington increased accessibility to clean transportation and mobility by connecting its pedestrian walkways, greenways and bikeways to the Link bus stops, where passengers can ride on a zero-emission BYD | RIDE bus.
“We are excited to give Link Transit passengers the opportunity to ride a zero emissions transit bus with more capacity”, stated John Andoh, Link Transit Manager. “As Link Transit replaces its buses in the future, those replacements would also become zero emissions battery electric buses as well. We are doing our part to make the environment better for future generations.”
The buses are purpose-built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers Union, Local 105, at the BYD | RIDE Coach and Bus Facility located in Lancaster, CA.
Learn more about Link Transit, its routes, and how to ride at www.linktransit.org or call (336) 222-LINK. Follow Link Transit on Twitter @LinkTransitNC, Facebook @LinkTransitNC and on Instagram @LinkTransitNC.
