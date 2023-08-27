Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. to Receive the 2023 Medal of Glory Award

Reverend Jesse Jackson, civil rights icon, receives 2023 Medal of Glory Award from the Foundation for Democracy in Africa. Recognized for advancing civil rights, human rights, and democracy in Africa, as well as his role in the African Growth and Opportunity Act. A unifying figure, he's celebrated for bridging divides and promoting inclusivity. The award ceremony takes place during the AfrICANDO U.S.-Africa Trade & Investment Conference Expo on October 27, 2023, in Miami.