MPAI Issues Three Calls for Technologies Publishes Five Standards for Community Comments
Geneva, Switzerland, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The international, non-profit, and unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 35th General Assembly (MPAI-35) approving the publication of three Calls for Technologies and five Technical Reports with request for Community Comments. The table gives links to the documents, dates of and registration links to online presentations and deadlines for submitting responses to Calls and comments on Standards.
Call for Technologies:
AI for Health Data (AIH) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/
Online presentation on Sep 08 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/5e42x375) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/55huyyaa)
Deadline: Oct 19 23:59.
Object and Scene Description (OSD) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/
Online presentation on Sep 07 09UTC (https://tinyurl.com/bdzfw4x5) & 16UTC (https://tinyurl.com/2awa4z56)
Deadline: Sep 20 23:59
XR Venues – Live Theatrical Stage Performance (XRV) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/
Online presentation on Sep 12 07UTC (https://tinyurl.com/3mxpvk7v) & 17UTC ( https://tinyurl.com/2m3f8vkm)
Deadline: Nov 20 23:59
Standard for Community Comments:
AI Framework (AIF) V2 https://mpai.community/standfrds/mpai-aif/
Online presentation on Sep 11 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/mv5yb3nh) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/24whz65v)
Deadline: Sep 24 23:59
Avatar Representation and Animation (ARA) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/
Online presentation on Sep 07 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/4a4p9b8n) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/25xux6be)
Deadline: Sep 27 23:59
Connected Autonomous Vehicles – Architecture (CAV) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/
Online presentation on Sep 06 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/35trfupf) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/5bf5hrzs)
Deadline: Sep 26 23:59
Multimodal Conversation (MMC) V2 https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/
Online presentation on Sep 05 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/2p7rapyz) & 15UTC ( https://tinyurl.com/mc4y24k6 )
Deadline: Sep 25 23:59
MPAI Metaverse Model – Architecture (MMM) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/mpai-metaverse-model/
Online presentation on Sep 01 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/5frhnv99) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/bdccse23)
Deadline: Sep 21 23:59
Additional information about the purpose of the projects can be found at https://mpai.community/standards/.
Anybody may respond to any of the three Calls for Technologies. However, non-members should join MPAI to participate in the development of the relevant standards.
Anybody can make comments on the Technical Specifications published with a request for Community Comments.
MPAI is continuing its work plan comprising the development of the following Technical Specifications:
1. The AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/) V2 Technical Specification will enable an implementer to establish a secure AIF environment to execute AI Workflows (AIW) composed of AI Modules (AIM).
2. The Avatar Representation and Animation (MPAI-ARA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/) V1 Technical Specification will support creation and animation of interoperable human-like avatar models expressing a Per-sonal Status.
3. The Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc) V2 Technical Specification will generalise the notion of Emotion by adding Cognitive State and Social Attitude and specify a new data type called Standard for Personal Status.
4. The Call for Technologies of the MPAI-Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/) – Architecture is being prepared and is expected to be published soon.
The MPAI work plan also includes exploratory activities, some of which are close to becoming standard or technical report projects:
1. AI Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/). Targets an architecture where smartphones store users’ health data processed using AI and AI Models are updated using Federated Learning.
2. Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/). Targets the Human-CAV Interaction En-vironment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation subsystems implemented as AI Workflows.
3. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/). Extends the video coding frontiers using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
4. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.
5. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/). Uses AI to train neural net-works that help an online gaming server to compensate data losses and detects false data.
6. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/). Identifies common AI Modules used across various XR-enabled and AI-enhanced use cases where venues may be both real and virtual.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members.
Please visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- Twitter (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
Call for Technologies:
AI for Health Data (AIH) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/
Online presentation on Sep 08 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/5e42x375) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/55huyyaa)
Deadline: Oct 19 23:59.
Object and Scene Description (OSD) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/
Online presentation on Sep 07 09UTC (https://tinyurl.com/bdzfw4x5) & 16UTC (https://tinyurl.com/2awa4z56)
Deadline: Sep 20 23:59
XR Venues – Live Theatrical Stage Performance (XRV) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/
Online presentation on Sep 12 07UTC (https://tinyurl.com/3mxpvk7v) & 17UTC ( https://tinyurl.com/2m3f8vkm)
Deadline: Nov 20 23:59
Standard for Community Comments:
AI Framework (AIF) V2 https://mpai.community/standfrds/mpai-aif/
Online presentation on Sep 11 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/mv5yb3nh) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/24whz65v)
Deadline: Sep 24 23:59
Avatar Representation and Animation (ARA) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/
Online presentation on Sep 07 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/4a4p9b8n) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/25xux6be)
Deadline: Sep 27 23:59
Connected Autonomous Vehicles – Architecture (CAV) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/
Online presentation on Sep 06 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/35trfupf) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/5bf5hrzs)
Deadline: Sep 26 23:59
Multimodal Conversation (MMC) V2 https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/
Online presentation on Sep 05 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/2p7rapyz) & 15UTC ( https://tinyurl.com/mc4y24k6 )
Deadline: Sep 25 23:59
MPAI Metaverse Model – Architecture (MMM) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/mpai-metaverse-model/
Online presentation on Sep 01 08UTC (https://tinyurl.com/5frhnv99) & 15UTC (https://tinyurl.com/bdccse23)
Deadline: Sep 21 23:59
Additional information about the purpose of the projects can be found at https://mpai.community/standards/.
Anybody may respond to any of the three Calls for Technologies. However, non-members should join MPAI to participate in the development of the relevant standards.
Anybody can make comments on the Technical Specifications published with a request for Community Comments.
MPAI is continuing its work plan comprising the development of the following Technical Specifications:
1. The AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/) V2 Technical Specification will enable an implementer to establish a secure AIF environment to execute AI Workflows (AIW) composed of AI Modules (AIM).
2. The Avatar Representation and Animation (MPAI-ARA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/) V1 Technical Specification will support creation and animation of interoperable human-like avatar models expressing a Per-sonal Status.
3. The Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc) V2 Technical Specification will generalise the notion of Emotion by adding Cognitive State and Social Attitude and specify a new data type called Standard for Personal Status.
4. The Call for Technologies of the MPAI-Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/) – Architecture is being prepared and is expected to be published soon.
The MPAI work plan also includes exploratory activities, some of which are close to becoming standard or technical report projects:
1. AI Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/). Targets an architecture where smartphones store users’ health data processed using AI and AI Models are updated using Federated Learning.
2. Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/). Targets the Human-CAV Interaction En-vironment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation subsystems implemented as AI Workflows.
3. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/). Extends the video coding frontiers using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
4. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.
5. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/). Uses AI to train neural net-works that help an online gaming server to compensate data losses and detects false data.
6. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/). Identifies common AI Modules used across various XR-enabled and AI-enhanced use cases where venues may be both real and virtual.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members.
Please visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- Twitter (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories