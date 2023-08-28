Ancient Meets Modern: Noble World Foundation Unveils New Paradigm on God
The Noble World Foundation unveils a groundbreaking perspective on God, merging ancient spirituality with modern science. Founder Shiv R. Jhawar, in his recent article published in the India Post, articulates God as an ever-present energy synonymous with existence, a view supported by scientific principles. He emphasizes that real understanding comes from experiencing God's presence within. This initiative aims to refresh the concept of God for the modern era, promoting global peace.
Chicago, IL, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, the Noble World Foundation, a pioneering non-profit organization in Chicago dedicated to promoting individual and global peace, unveiled a cutting-edge understanding of God that seamlessly blends spirituality and science. Shiv R. Jhawar, the Foundation's founder, leads this transformative initiative, aiming to refresh the concept of God for the modern era.
In his article titled “Rethinking God: The Scientific Lens on Existence and Eternal Energy,” published in the India Post on August 25, 2023, Jhawar precisely states, "God is not a person but an ever-present energy everywhere. God is synonymous with existence itself, an eternal truth, which echoes in the Chandogya Upanishad's proclamation, "all that exists is indeed God."
Highlighting the undeniable proof of existence, Jhawar articulates, “Reflect for a moment: You do exist, don't you? Your inevitable 'Yes' answer proves that your existence is undeniable and self-evident. So, here's a twist: you can deny everything else, but not your own existence. Claiming there's no God while defining God as everything, including you, would be like saying you don't exist. This is a logical inconsistency! Just as God exists within you, God's is also in everyone and everything everywhere.”
Jhawar draws attention to the Law of Conservation of Energy, emphasizing that energy cannot be created or destroyed but can only be transformed. He equates energy to God, which is synonymous with existence itself. Bolstering this claim, he cites Einstein's E=mc^2 equation, which proves that matter and energy are interchangeable, implying that everything is a manifestation of energy known as God.
However, the core of Jhawar's message is experience: “The real proof is in experiencing the presence of God within yourself. In Samadhi, the culmination of Patanjali's eight limbs, God is experienced directly." Samadhi is the ultimate experience beyond waking, dreaming, and deep sleep states. After experiencing that ultimate experience within, you'll see God everywhere. Jhawar's own samadhi experience, a testament to this, is described on Wikipedia's Kundalini page and in Chapter 4 of Building a Noble World.
Ending on a hopeful note, Jhawar visualizes a harmonious world: "Imagine if everyone had this insight! If everyone acknowledged God in all and everywhere, hatred and hostility would diminish, making destructive weapons and nuclear bombs obsolete. The result? A world that knows true peace."
To learn more, visit www.nobleworld.org.
Contact
Shiv R Jhawar
7739649577
https://nobleworld.org
