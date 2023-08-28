Ancient Meets Modern: Noble World Foundation Unveils New Paradigm on God

The Noble World Foundation unveils a groundbreaking perspective on God, merging ancient spirituality with modern science. Founder Shiv R. Jhawar, in his recent article published in the India Post, articulates God as an ever-present energy synonymous with existence, a view supported by scientific principles. He emphasizes that real understanding comes from experiencing God's presence within. This initiative aims to refresh the concept of God for the modern era, promoting global peace.