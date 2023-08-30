Savoring Intelligence: AI Palette Debuts FoodGPT for F&B Revolution

AI Palette introduces FoodGPT, an AI tool tailored for the Food & Beverage industry. FoodGPT utilizes generative AI to provide tailored insights by analyzing client-specific data and vast public repositories. With an extensive dataset spanning 24 countries and 18 languages, it stands out in the industry. This tool seamlessly integrates into businesses' data systems, offering personalized insights securely.