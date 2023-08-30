Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Pacific Dental Services Group Conducts Cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park
Irving, TX, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with Pacific Dental Services for a cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. I-635, on August 19. They gathered at the park early Saturday morning for their day of service. After receiving safety instructions, they set out in small groups, working together to help keep litter from reaching the nearby Elm Fork of the Trinity River.
A total of 22 adults and 3 youths combined for 75 volunteer hours. By focusing their efforts on the tree lines near the river, they group collected 101 pounds of trash and 17 pounds of recyclable materials.
This event was part of Pacific Dental Services’ 13th annual “Smile Generation Serve Day,” an initiative to provide donated dental care to underserved patients, as well as engage their offices across the country in local service projects.
“It is always a pleasure for KIB to welcome new partners for service projects,” said KIB Board member Kelly Horn. “The Irving office of Pacific Dental Services reached out to KIB and we were happy to provide an opportunity for their employees to volunteer and give back to the community. They did an outstanding job, and we hope to work with them again.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
