Scott Atwood Provides a Legal Update to Florida School Board Attorneys Association
Fort Myers, FL, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Scott Atwood delivered a legal update on the Public Whistleblowers Act, Bullying and Harassment at the 2023 Summer Conference of the Florida School Board Attorneys Association on Friday, August 25, in Fort Myers.
In his presentation, Atwood offered a comprehensive overview of the legal landscape surrounding these challenges, helping attendees navigate the complexities involved. The Florida Association of School Board Attorneys 2023 Annual Conference provides a platform for legal professionals to exchange knowledge and insights regarding educational law and its applications.
Atwood is the chair of the Employment Law Group at Henderson Franklin and is a certified Circuit Civil Mediator recognized by the Florida Supreme Court. With nearly three decades of experience, he is a highly respected authority for entrepreneurs, public entities, and businesses of all sizes when it comes to a wide range of employment law matters. These include issues related to ADA, ADEA, Section 1983 discrimination, harassment, retaliation, FMLA, and FLSA. Throughout his legal career, Atwood has received accolades from both Florida Super Lawyers and Naples Illustrated magazine for his outstanding contributions to the field of labor and employment law.
Within the community, Atwood has held the position of chairman for the Florida Bar's Labor and Employment Section and served on the Florida Bar Board of Governors. Furthermore, he is former chair of the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center Board of Directors and former president of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation. He actively participates as a member of the University of Florida Law Alumni Council and has previously been a member of the Executive Committee for the Dartmouth Club of Georgia.
Atwood earned his B.A. with honors from Dartmouth College, his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and his M.A. from the College of William & Mary. He may be reached at scott.atwood@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1287.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Henderson Franklin has been instrumental in shaping homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Atwood or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
