Post Pro Capital Unveils New Residential Development Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Valentina Estates will proudly showcase forty-two (42) single-family detached micro homes. Moreover, it will offer three (3) floor plan options, with sizes ranging from 520 to 815 sq. feet. One of the objectives of this project is to revitalize the Eastdale community by developing attainable housing options for everyone.
Atlanta, GA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Post Pro Capital, led by retired professional athlete turned real estate developer, Rashad “Shadzilla” Jones-Jennings, acquired an 8.5-acre plot of land located at 3525 Garner Rd. in Chattanooga, Tennessee. When it was acquired, the property was zoned as R1 which is designated for single-family dwellings. With the initiatives taken by Post Pro Capital, it was later reclassified as a Planned Unit Development (PUD). Following this acquisition, Post Pro Capital is pleased to announce the launch of their upcoming development project, Valentina Estates, which is set to be constructed at the said location.
Valentina Estates will proudly showcase forty-two (42) single-family detached micro homes. Moreover, it will offer three (3) floor plan options, with sizes ranging from 520 to 815 sq. feet. One of the objectives of this project is to revitalize the Eastdale community by developing attainable housing options for everyone. This upcoming development will feature meticulously crafted homes that are designed to offer an exceptional living experience for its residents.
Being part of the team that spearheaded the largest micro-home community in Georgia, Jones-Jennings looks forward to bringing this micro-home development concept to his hometown, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Furthermore, he recognizes that this will be a valuable addition to his firm’s development portfolio.
“My plan is to embrace change and push the limitations on the current normal way of doing things. I strongly believe the way we do real estate today won’t be how we do it in 5 years and I want to be ahead of the curve on that. I see Post Pro Capital as a $100-million company through our developments, rental property, business acquisition, and agent attraction,” Jones-Jennings says.
With their comprehensive knowledge and expertise in residential, land, and commercial properties, Post Pro Capital aims to transform the real estate landscape in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and its surrounding areas.
To learn more about the Valentina Estates development project, please visit www.valentinaestates.com.
About Post Pro Capital
Post Pro Capital is a hybrid real estate development firm in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm offers a wide range of vertically integrated services from residential, land, and commercial development to management of construction site operations in collaboration with their trusted builders.
To learn more about Post Pro Capital, please visit www.postprocapital.com.
Valentina Estates will proudly showcase forty-two (42) single-family detached micro homes. Moreover, it will offer three (3) floor plan options, with sizes ranging from 520 to 815 sq. feet. One of the objectives of this project is to revitalize the Eastdale community by developing attainable housing options for everyone. This upcoming development will feature meticulously crafted homes that are designed to offer an exceptional living experience for its residents.
Being part of the team that spearheaded the largest micro-home community in Georgia, Jones-Jennings looks forward to bringing this micro-home development concept to his hometown, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Furthermore, he recognizes that this will be a valuable addition to his firm’s development portfolio.
“My plan is to embrace change and push the limitations on the current normal way of doing things. I strongly believe the way we do real estate today won’t be how we do it in 5 years and I want to be ahead of the curve on that. I see Post Pro Capital as a $100-million company through our developments, rental property, business acquisition, and agent attraction,” Jones-Jennings says.
With their comprehensive knowledge and expertise in residential, land, and commercial properties, Post Pro Capital aims to transform the real estate landscape in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and its surrounding areas.
To learn more about the Valentina Estates development project, please visit www.valentinaestates.com.
About Post Pro Capital
Post Pro Capital is a hybrid real estate development firm in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm offers a wide range of vertically integrated services from residential, land, and commercial development to management of construction site operations in collaboration with their trusted builders.
To learn more about Post Pro Capital, please visit www.postprocapital.com.
Contact
Post Pro GroupContact
Stephani Newberry
719-290-8260
www.postprocapital.com
Stephani Newberry
719-290-8260
www.postprocapital.com
Categories