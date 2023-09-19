Meat N’ Bone Launches Partnership with the American Lamb Board (ALB)
In efforts to elevate awareness and support American farmers, Meat N’ Bone partnered up with the ALB to educate the consumer about the advantages of homegrown lamb.
Miami, FL, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meat N’ Bone -one of the Nation’s biggest direct to consumer retailers partnered up with the American Lamb Board in order to spread awareness about farm practices, profiles, cooking recipes, as well as the differences between domestic and imported lamb, among other topics that make lamb raised in the US different to others.
The American Lamb distinction starts with the fact that it is raised like beef and marbles like beef. It is raised for taste and tenderness. It presents an exceptionally mild and buttery taste and from the physical perspective, the average American lamb is much larger than the average imported lamb.
From a sustainable standpoint, American Lamb is humanely raised, focused on factors like the animal wellbeing, healthy communities, and economic viability while ensuring the vitality of more than 800,000 American farmers, ranchers and future generations.
A nutritious product, these animals graze on natural pastures consisting of high-quality grasses and forage -hormone free.
American Lamb is a fresh product that provides a tasteful experience, along with the back-end of a solid infrastructure that supports the wellbeing of its ecosystem.
As part of the partnership, consumers can enter the American Lamb landing page at Meat N’ Bone’s website where they will get access to recipes, blog posts, videos and relevant information about the organization and its standards. Labels on all Lamb products offered at Meat N’ Bone will have a QR code that when scanned will redirect the consumer to this landing page as well. Meat N’ Bone will also be sampling American Lamb through its retail boutiques and F&B operations.
Visit our landing page to learn more about the collaboration: https://meatnbone.com/collections/american-lamb
About Meat N’ Bone:
Featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, Washington Post and other media outlets, Meat N’ Bone is an omnichannel purveyor focused on best-in-class proteins delivered to consumers nationwide. Offering more than 400+ cuts of meats from premium beef (including USDA Prime and Wagyu A5) to Iberico Pork, game Meats and Seafood, customers can order and receive their orders in under 48 hours nationwide– or in just 2 hours if in South Florida.
