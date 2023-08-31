The Staenberg Group Welcomes Diane Maier as Its Director of Operations for The Hub STL and The Gallery at The District
St. Louis, MO, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Staenberg Group is proud to announce that Diane Maier has joined the team as Director of Operations for The Hub STL and The Gallery at The District. In this newly created role, Maier will book family-friendly events at The Hub STL and book corporate events, cocktail parties, and holiday parties at The Gallery. She brings to The Staenberg Group a great deal of knowledge in producing events of all sizes.
“Diane is the perfect addition to our team,” said Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group. “I’ve known Diane for years through my work with the St. Louis Jewish Community Center. She has extensive experience in creative arts programming and event management, and will be instrumental in bringing events the community will enjoy to The District.”
In her previous role as Director of Cultural Arts at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center, she produced a wide variety of special events and programs. Maier was also responsible for every aspect of event development, including the concept, budget, invitations, talent booking and management, and vendor and facility coordination.
“My goals are to gather our community and have programming for every age,” said Maier. “From watching all the fantastic sports St. Louis has on our giant outdoor screen to featuring local bands on our 70-foot-long stage, the possibilities are endless.”
Maier feels like she’s found the right fit. “I love the energy of my fellow employees! Everyone is at the top of their game.”
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.tsgproperties.com/.
“Diane is the perfect addition to our team,” said Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group. “I’ve known Diane for years through my work with the St. Louis Jewish Community Center. She has extensive experience in creative arts programming and event management, and will be instrumental in bringing events the community will enjoy to The District.”
In her previous role as Director of Cultural Arts at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center, she produced a wide variety of special events and programs. Maier was also responsible for every aspect of event development, including the concept, budget, invitations, talent booking and management, and vendor and facility coordination.
“My goals are to gather our community and have programming for every age,” said Maier. “From watching all the fantastic sports St. Louis has on our giant outdoor screen to featuring local bands on our 70-foot-long stage, the possibilities are endless.”
Maier feels like she’s found the right fit. “I love the energy of my fellow employees! Everyone is at the top of their game.”
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.tsgproperties.com/.
Contact
The Staenberg GroupContact
Michael Staenberg
(314) 513-1500
www.tsgproperties.com/
Michael Staenberg
(314) 513-1500
www.tsgproperties.com/
Categories