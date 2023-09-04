hydraAromatherapy Showcases Tranquility and Relaxation on GMA3's Labor Day Spectacular
Lexington, KY, September 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- hydraAromatherapy®, a leading name in the wellness and relaxation industry, is thrilled to announce its appearance on Good Morning America’s Labor Day Deals & Steals Power Hour. The show, designed to cater to buyers with exciting deals, is scheduled to premiere on 9/4/23 on ABC.
Kentucky-based hydraAromatherapy has gained widespread recognition for its exceptional range of holistic products designed to promote relaxation, mindfulness, and overall well-being. With a commitment to harnessing the power of nature's essences, hydraAromatherapy offers a variety of bath, shower, and on-the-go essential oil-based based products that have captured the hearts of wellness enthusiasts nationwide.
The brand started in 2006 and is known for the Shower Burst® tablet, which transforms an ordinary shower into an at-home spa using pure essential oils. During the Labor Day episode, viewers can expect to be immersed in a sensory journey as hydraAromatherapy showcases the transformative effects of its products. "We are thrilled to be a part of GMA3's Labor Day Deals & Steals Power Hour and to share ways to elevate the everyday," said William Kyle, Founder and CEO of hydraAromatherapy. "Our mission is to help people find moments of serenity amidst the chaos of daily life, and this opportunity allows us to inspire and educate people about the benefits of incorporating aromatherapy into their self-care routines."
hydraAromatherapy’s appearance on GMA3's Labor Day Spectacular is a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of holistic well-being in today's fast-paced world. By utilizing the power of natural scents, hydraAromatherapy empowers individuals to take charge of their mental and emotional wellness in a gentle and nurturing way.
For more information about hydraAromatherapy and its range of products, please visit www.hydraAromatherapy.com.
About hydraAromatherapy®:
Proudly made in Lexington, KY, hydraAromatherapy® is a trailblazing brand in the world of holistic wellness. With a commitment to enhancing the quality of life through the art of aromatherapy, the company offers a wide range of bath, shower, and on-the-go wellness products. Each product is thoughtfully crafted to offer individuals a pathway to relaxation, balance, and a renewed sense of well-being. For more information, visit www.hydraaromatherapy.com.
Contact
Randee Suzer
859-785-8500 Ext 505
www.hydraaromatherapy.com
