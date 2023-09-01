"My Ag Nite" Event to Unite Agricultural Leaders and Conservative Communities Across California
JCS Marketing is thrilled to announce "My Ag Nite," a not-to-be-missed gathering of California's agricultural industry leaders, on November 2, 2023, in the heart of the Central Valley in Tulare, CA. Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor who will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more.
Fresno, CA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JCS Marketing is thrilled to announce "My Ag Nite," a not-to-be-missed gathering of California's agricultural industry leaders, on November 2, 2023, in the heart of the Central Valley in Tulare, CA.
Event Agenda:
• 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Registration, Social Mixer, and Trade Show
• 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Dinner
• 7:00 pm: Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor
This groundbreaking event aims to unite those who share conservative values from all communities and all parts of the state. An exclusive trade show will showcase innovative farming solutions, providing opportunities to network and forge connections within the industry.
The evening will commence with a social mixer, allowing attendees to connect and discuss vital agricultural topics. A delectable dinner will set the stage for the highlight of the night: a keynote speech by renowned Co-Host of Fox News, Jesse Watters.
Jesse Watters, celebrated for his insightful perspectives and connection to the conservative community, will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more.
"My Ag Nite" promises an enriching experience for all who are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and conservative values. The blend of industry insights, engaging conversation, and a shared sense of community will make this a night to remember.
Space is Limited – Reserve Your Spot Today. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, engage with cutting-edge trade exhibits, and hear firsthand from one of the foremost voices in conservative media.
Tickets and further information can be obtained through www.myaglife.com/myagnite. Ag media inquiries only can be directed to the JCS Marketing Office (559) 352-4456. No outside media outlets beyond agriculture.
About JCS Marketing: JCS Marketing has a rich history in providing marketing services tailored to the agricultural industry. With a deep understanding of the unique needs and values of the ag community, they are committed to fostering connections and driving success within the industry.
Event Agenda:
• 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Registration, Social Mixer, and Trade Show
• 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Dinner
• 7:00 pm: Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor
This groundbreaking event aims to unite those who share conservative values from all communities and all parts of the state. An exclusive trade show will showcase innovative farming solutions, providing opportunities to network and forge connections within the industry.
The evening will commence with a social mixer, allowing attendees to connect and discuss vital agricultural topics. A delectable dinner will set the stage for the highlight of the night: a keynote speech by renowned Co-Host of Fox News, Jesse Watters.
Jesse Watters, celebrated for his insightful perspectives and connection to the conservative community, will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more.
"My Ag Nite" promises an enriching experience for all who are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and conservative values. The blend of industry insights, engaging conversation, and a shared sense of community will make this a night to remember.
Space is Limited – Reserve Your Spot Today. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, engage with cutting-edge trade exhibits, and hear firsthand from one of the foremost voices in conservative media.
Tickets and further information can be obtained through www.myaglife.com/myagnite. Ag media inquiries only can be directed to the JCS Marketing Office (559) 352-4456. No outside media outlets beyond agriculture.
About JCS Marketing: JCS Marketing has a rich history in providing marketing services tailored to the agricultural industry. With a deep understanding of the unique needs and values of the ag community, they are committed to fostering connections and driving success within the industry.
Contact
JCS Marketing, Inc.Contact
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
www.myaglife.com/myagnite
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
www.myaglife.com/myagnite
Categories