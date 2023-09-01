"My Ag Nite" Event to Unite Agricultural Leaders and Conservative Communities Across California

JCS Marketing is thrilled to announce "My Ag Nite," a not-to-be-missed gathering of California's agricultural industry leaders, on November 2, 2023, in the heart of the Central Valley in Tulare, CA. Keynote Speech by Jesse Watters, Fox News Prime Time Anchor who will share his thoughts on current political landscapes, the ag industry, and much more.