PartnerBoost Launches in Shopify App Store
Businesses on Shopify can now seamlessly manage affiliate and influencer campaigns with the PartnerBoost app.
Pasadena, CA, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PartnerBoost, an all-in-one affiliate and influencer marketing platform, has officially launched in the Shopify App Store, to introduce a more efficient partnership management experience for affiliates and brands using the global ecommerce platform. Through the PartnerBoost app, Shopify businesses can access a vast database of trusted network partners as well as a suite of advanced affiliate management and automation tools.
PartnerBoost has been offering technology services to businesses seeking to optimize their affiliate marketing programs, influencer collaborations, and brand ambassador initiatives. With Shopify integration, businesses can take full control of the entire partnership lifecycle, from recruitment and tracking to reporting and payments.
Installing the PartnerBoost app on Shopify promises a few key advantages to store owners. Businesses can more easily discover suitable affiliates to partner with and effectively track customer journeys across devices and channels. New affiliates can be easily activated through an automated process while access to robust real-time reports will enable merchants to make advantageous marketing decisions.
"We have noticed the increasing adoption of Shopify’s ecommerce solution by our merchant partners, and thus, recognize a remarkable opportunity to sync Shopify's solutions with PartnerBoost's cutting-edge technology,” said PartnerBoost spokesperson Ruby Zhao. “This development aligns with our commitment to keep seeking opportunities to improve and expand our services as we empower our partners to harness the constantly changing ecommerce landscape and consumer behaviors.”
PartnerBoost empowers advertisers and publishers by facilitating direct connections, streamlined management, and comprehensive tracking, all within a single platform. PartnerBoost affiliates promote brands through online customer referrals and are compensated on a performance-based model. The platform features a dashboard where users can track sales, access reports, organize payments, activate promotions, and initiate campaigns.
The PartnerBoost Starter Plan is free to install on Shopify. Businesses can unlock advanced features and additional benefits with the Standard Plan. Users can install the PartnerBoost app on Shopify through this page: www.apps.shopify.com/partnerboost-affiliate.
To know more about PartnerBoost, visit www.partnerboost.com.
About PartnerBoost
PartnerBoost enables all your needs to directly manage your affiliate marketing program, influencer marketing program, referral program, brand ambassador program, and more. From recruitment, tracking, reporting to payments, you're fully taking control of the entire partnership lifecycle.
Email: globalsales@partnerboost.com
www.linkedin.com/company/partnerboost
www.partnerboost.com
PartnerBoost has been offering technology services to businesses seeking to optimize their affiliate marketing programs, influencer collaborations, and brand ambassador initiatives. With Shopify integration, businesses can take full control of the entire partnership lifecycle, from recruitment and tracking to reporting and payments.
Installing the PartnerBoost app on Shopify promises a few key advantages to store owners. Businesses can more easily discover suitable affiliates to partner with and effectively track customer journeys across devices and channels. New affiliates can be easily activated through an automated process while access to robust real-time reports will enable merchants to make advantageous marketing decisions.
"We have noticed the increasing adoption of Shopify’s ecommerce solution by our merchant partners, and thus, recognize a remarkable opportunity to sync Shopify's solutions with PartnerBoost's cutting-edge technology,” said PartnerBoost spokesperson Ruby Zhao. “This development aligns with our commitment to keep seeking opportunities to improve and expand our services as we empower our partners to harness the constantly changing ecommerce landscape and consumer behaviors.”
PartnerBoost empowers advertisers and publishers by facilitating direct connections, streamlined management, and comprehensive tracking, all within a single platform. PartnerBoost affiliates promote brands through online customer referrals and are compensated on a performance-based model. The platform features a dashboard where users can track sales, access reports, organize payments, activate promotions, and initiate campaigns.
The PartnerBoost Starter Plan is free to install on Shopify. Businesses can unlock advanced features and additional benefits with the Standard Plan. Users can install the PartnerBoost app on Shopify through this page: www.apps.shopify.com/partnerboost-affiliate.
To know more about PartnerBoost, visit www.partnerboost.com.
About PartnerBoost
PartnerBoost enables all your needs to directly manage your affiliate marketing program, influencer marketing program, referral program, brand ambassador program, and more. From recruitment, tracking, reporting to payments, you're fully taking control of the entire partnership lifecycle.
Email: globalsales@partnerboost.com
www.linkedin.com/company/partnerboost
www.partnerboost.com
Contact
PartnerBoostContact
Ruby Zhao
626-899-4409
http://partnerboost.com
Ruby Zhao
626-899-4409
http://partnerboost.com
Categories