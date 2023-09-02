Naples Illustrated Magazine Recognizes 44 Henderson Franklin Attorneys as “Top Lawyers”
Fort Myers, FL, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The September 2023 issue of Naples Illustrated magazine is out and honors several Henderson Franklin attorneys as “Top Lawyers.” This recognition is the result of a collaborative effort between Naples Illustrated and PRS (Professional Research Services) through an extensive online peer-review survey distributed to all certified lawyers practicing in both Collier and Lee County, Florida.
This comprehensive survey received thousands of votes, celebrating excellence across various practice domains. It's important to emphasize that recognition in Naples Illustrated magazine's "Top Lawyers" list is solely determined by one's reputation within their peer community. It's a distinction that cannot be acquired through monetary means.
Out of a total of 248 attorneys honored in this initiative, Henderson Franklin proudly boasts 44 of its attorneys who have been recognized across 18 distinct practice areas, including:
Richard Akin, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Land Use and Zoning Law
Scott Atwood, Labor and Employment Law
Amanda Barritt, Real Estate Law
Scott Beatty, Appellate Practice, Business Litigation
Matthew Belcastro, Construction Law
William Boltrek, Insurance Law
Matthew Brust, Business/Corporate
Edward Canterbury, Real Estate Law
Anthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Trusts and Estates
Thomas Clark, Health Care Law
Michael Corso, Legal Malpractice Law
Amanda Dorio, Trusts and Estates
Ronald Eisenberg, Trusts and Estates
Nicole Goetz, Appellate Practice and Family Law
Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate Law
Eric Gurgold, Trusts and Estates
Ernest Hatch, Trusts and Estates
Erin Houck-Toll, Business/Corporate
Colby Keefe, Real Estate Law
Carlos Kelly, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
James Kerr, Trusts and Estates
Katie Kohn, Family Law
Richard Mancini, Trusts and Estates
Mark Nieds, Intellectual Property Law
Denis Noah, Real Estate Law
Christina O'Brien, Family Law
Geraldo Olivo, III, Legal Malpractice Law
Shannon Puopolo, Business Litigation
Lee Rendeiro, Intellectual Property Law
Kayla Richmond, Family Law
David Roos, Workers Compensation Law
Amanda Ross, Admiralty and Maritime Law
Monica Schmucker, Personal Injury Litigation
Russell Schropp, Land Use and Zoning Law
Spencer Shaw, Workers Compensation Law
Douglas Szabo, Business/Commercial Litigation
Madison Tanner, Personal Injury Litigation
Donald Thomson, Real Estate Law
Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
Guy Whitesman, Business/Corporate
Russell Whittle, Workers Compensation Law
Jeff Wright, Land Use and Zoning Law
Iman Zekri, Family Law
Sharon Zuccaro, Real Estate Law
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Henderson Franklin has been instrumental in shaping homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
This comprehensive survey received thousands of votes, celebrating excellence across various practice domains. It's important to emphasize that recognition in Naples Illustrated magazine's "Top Lawyers" list is solely determined by one's reputation within their peer community. It's a distinction that cannot be acquired through monetary means.
Out of a total of 248 attorneys honored in this initiative, Henderson Franklin proudly boasts 44 of its attorneys who have been recognized across 18 distinct practice areas, including:
Richard Akin, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Land Use and Zoning Law
Scott Atwood, Labor and Employment Law
Amanda Barritt, Real Estate Law
Scott Beatty, Appellate Practice, Business Litigation
Matthew Belcastro, Construction Law
William Boltrek, Insurance Law
Matthew Brust, Business/Corporate
Edward Canterbury, Real Estate Law
Anthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Trusts and Estates
Thomas Clark, Health Care Law
Michael Corso, Legal Malpractice Law
Amanda Dorio, Trusts and Estates
Ronald Eisenberg, Trusts and Estates
Nicole Goetz, Appellate Practice and Family Law
Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate Law
Eric Gurgold, Trusts and Estates
Ernest Hatch, Trusts and Estates
Erin Houck-Toll, Business/Corporate
Colby Keefe, Real Estate Law
Carlos Kelly, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
James Kerr, Trusts and Estates
Katie Kohn, Family Law
Richard Mancini, Trusts and Estates
Mark Nieds, Intellectual Property Law
Denis Noah, Real Estate Law
Christina O'Brien, Family Law
Geraldo Olivo, III, Legal Malpractice Law
Shannon Puopolo, Business Litigation
Lee Rendeiro, Intellectual Property Law
Kayla Richmond, Family Law
David Roos, Workers Compensation Law
Amanda Ross, Admiralty and Maritime Law
Monica Schmucker, Personal Injury Litigation
Russell Schropp, Land Use and Zoning Law
Spencer Shaw, Workers Compensation Law
Douglas Szabo, Business/Commercial Litigation
Madison Tanner, Personal Injury Litigation
Donald Thomson, Real Estate Law
Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
Guy Whitesman, Business/Corporate
Russell Whittle, Workers Compensation Law
Jeff Wright, Land Use and Zoning Law
Iman Zekri, Family Law
Sharon Zuccaro, Real Estate Law
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Henderson Franklin has been instrumental in shaping homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories