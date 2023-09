Naples Illustrated Magazine Recognizes 44 Henderson Franklin Attorneys as “Top Lawyers”

Fort Myers, FL, September 02, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The September 2023 issue of Naples Illustrated magazine is out and honors several Henderson Franklin attorneys as “Top Lawyers.” This recognition is the result of a collaborative effort between Naples Illustrated and PRS (Professional Research Services) through an extensive online peer-review survey distributed to all certified lawyers practicing in both Collier and Lee County, Florida.This comprehensive survey received thousands of votes, celebrating excellence across various practice domains. It's important to emphasize that recognition in Naples Illustrated magazine's "Top Lawyers" list is solely determined by one's reputation within their peer community. It's a distinction that cannot be acquired through monetary means.Out of a total of 248 attorneys honored in this initiative, Henderson Franklin proudly boasts 44 of its attorneys who have been recognized across 18 distinct practice areas, including:Richard Akin, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Land Use and Zoning LawScott Atwood, Labor and Employment LawAmanda Barritt, Real Estate LawScott Beatty, Appellate Practice, Business LitigationMatthew Belcastro, Construction LawWilliam Boltrek, Insurance LawMatthew Brust, Business/CorporateEdward Canterbury, Real Estate LawAnthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Trusts and EstatesThomas Clark, Health Care LawMichael Corso, Legal Malpractice LawAmanda Dorio, Trusts and EstatesRonald Eisenberg, Trusts and EstatesNicole Goetz, Appellate Practice and Family LawThomas Gunderson, Real Estate LawEric Gurgold, Trusts and EstatesErnest Hatch, Trusts and EstatesErin Houck-Toll, Business/CorporateColby Keefe, Real Estate LawCarlos Kelly, Eminent Domain and Condemnation LawJames Kerr, Trusts and EstatesKatie Kohn, Family LawRichard Mancini, Trusts and EstatesMark Nieds, Intellectual Property LawDenis Noah, Real Estate LawChristina O'Brien, Family LawGeraldo Olivo, III, Legal Malpractice LawShannon Puopolo, Business LitigationLee Rendeiro, Intellectual Property LawKayla Richmond, Family LawDavid Roos, Workers Compensation LawAmanda Ross, Admiralty and Maritime LawMonica Schmucker, Personal Injury LitigationRussell Schropp, Land Use and Zoning LawSpencer Shaw, Workers Compensation LawDouglas Szabo, Business/Commercial LitigationMadison Tanner, Personal Injury LitigationDonald Thomson, Real Estate LawBeth Vogelsang, Family LawGuy Whitesman, Business/CorporateRussell Whittle, Workers Compensation LawJeff Wright, Land Use and Zoning LawIman Zekri, Family LawSharon Zuccaro, Real Estate LawHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Henderson Franklin has been instrumental in shaping homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.