Material & Processing Technology for Battery Pack Production
Wixom, MI, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting foam gaskets, electro casting resins, adhesives, automated dispensing technology solutions, and premium contract manufacturing services for sealing, casting, and bonding battery packs at Battery Show 2023 from September 12 to 14 in Novi, MI – Booth 2122.
Foam gaskets
RAMPF foam gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) stand for efficient sealing, highest quality, and exceptionally easy handling. The fast-curing, low-emission, heat-resistant systems protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, dirt, moisture, chemical substances, and environmental influences.
Electro Casting Resins
RAMPF electro casting resins based on polyurethane, epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone ensure optimum heat dissipation in batteries and power electronics (sensors, plugs, relays, on-board chargers etc.). They also provide long-term protection against chemical substances and environmental influences, maximizing service life, reliability, and performance. RAMPF’s gap filler and heat-conductive casting material portfolio guarantees optimized heat management of electrical and electronic components.
Adhesive Systems
RAMPF adhesive systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone combine the ultimate in adhesion and strength with excellent temperature and chemical resistance. They are specifically formulated to provide strong, durable bonds that withstand the rigors of battery packs used in automotive applications.
Automated dispensing technology solutions
RAMPF Group, Inc. has comprehensive experience in production systems for the precision handling and application of single-, dual-, and multi-component reactive resin systems.
> Mixing & dispensing technology – High-performance, low-maintenance systems for the ultra-precise dispensing of sealing, casting, and adhesive resin systems, independent of fillers and viscosities.
> Automation concepts – Integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology, logistic and quality assurance solutions, surface activation processes, testing and measuring technology.
Premium contract manufacturing services
RAMPF Group, Inc. also offer first-class production capacities for sealing, casting, and bonding.
> Sealing: FIPG / FIPFG foam gaskets and application-specific polyurethane seals
> Casting: Reactive, thermally and electrically conductive polymers
> Bonding: Multi-component adhesives, including integrated curing-on-demand (COD) systems and optical bonding
Utilizing our more than four decades of chemical and processing expertise, we develop the best solution for our customers – fast and cost efficient. Visit RAMPF at Battery Show 2023 in Novi, MI, from September 12 to 14 in Novi, MI – Booth 2122!
Contact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
