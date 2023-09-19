Opportunities Await at RX Japan's 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN)
Celebrate autumn surrounded by exquisitely designed jewels, stones, and more! The 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT Autumn 2023) gathers around 390 jewellery companies from Japan and all over the world to showcase rare, high quality, and price-competitive diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery expected to attract 15,000 global visitors.
Tokyo, Japan, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The countdown begins for 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN). Mark your calendars for October 25-27 as Pacifico Yokohama transforms into a paradise of gems, jewels, and opportunities.
Illuminate the Year-End Sales Season
IJT AUTUMN 2023 is a celebration of elegance and luxury. As Japan's leading jewellery trade show, IJT brings together a treasure trove of brilliance and artistry. RX Japan Ltd, with over 37 years of experience in hosting international trade shows, organizes IJT AUTUMN, which stands not only as an established name but also as Japan's paramount purchasing venue of the year.
Witness a Spectacular Showcase
IJT AUTUMN 2023 gathers the industry's best, with 390 premier exhibitors from all over the world showcasing their creations. The event is set to present esteemed jewellery brands as exhibitors, extending beyond Japan to a global stage. This assembly will spotlight excellence from diverse corners, including Lithuania, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Poland, and more! From rare gems to masterful pieces, seize this opportunity to source coveted treasures at exclusive IJT AUTUMN prices.
Find Next Business Prospects
Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, designers/craftsmen, media representatives, and jewellery-related businesses converge to foster connections, exchange ideas, and forge lasting partnerships. This is the one-stop trade fair for the global jewellery industry, uniting professionals for collective success.
For both seasoned veterans and fresh newcomers, IJT AUTUMN guarantees boundless opportunities. Anticipating an enthusiastic attendance of 15,000 visitors, Pacifico Yokohama's halls will pulse with activity, innovation, and inspiration.
Register as visitor now at https://www.ijt.jp/inv_a_en/. For more information, visit https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html.
Illuminate the Year-End Sales Season
IJT AUTUMN 2023 is a celebration of elegance and luxury. As Japan's leading jewellery trade show, IJT brings together a treasure trove of brilliance and artistry. RX Japan Ltd, with over 37 years of experience in hosting international trade shows, organizes IJT AUTUMN, which stands not only as an established name but also as Japan's paramount purchasing venue of the year.
Witness a Spectacular Showcase
IJT AUTUMN 2023 gathers the industry's best, with 390 premier exhibitors from all over the world showcasing their creations. The event is set to present esteemed jewellery brands as exhibitors, extending beyond Japan to a global stage. This assembly will spotlight excellence from diverse corners, including Lithuania, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Poland, and more! From rare gems to masterful pieces, seize this opportunity to source coveted treasures at exclusive IJT AUTUMN prices.
Find Next Business Prospects
Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, designers/craftsmen, media representatives, and jewellery-related businesses converge to foster connections, exchange ideas, and forge lasting partnerships. This is the one-stop trade fair for the global jewellery industry, uniting professionals for collective success.
For both seasoned veterans and fresh newcomers, IJT AUTUMN guarantees boundless opportunities. Anticipating an enthusiastic attendance of 15,000 visitors, Pacifico Yokohama's halls will pulse with activity, innovation, and inspiration.
Register as visitor now at https://www.ijt.jp/inv_a_en/. For more information, visit https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Chen, Chih Hsuan
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
Chen, Chih Hsuan
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
Categories