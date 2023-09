Opportunities Await at RX Japan's 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN)

Tokyo, Japan, September 19, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The countdown begins for 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN). Mark your calendars for October 25-27 as Pacifico Yokohama transforms into a paradise of gems, jewels, and opportunities.Illuminate the Year-End Sales SeasonIJT AUTUMN 2023 is a celebration of elegance and luxury. As Japan's leading jewellery trade show, IJT brings together a treasure trove of brilliance and artistry. RX Japan Ltd, with over 37 years of experience in hosting international trade shows, organizes IJT AUTUMN, which stands not only as an established name but also as Japan's paramount purchasing venue of the year.Witness a Spectacular ShowcaseIJT AUTUMN 2023 gathers the industry's best, with 390 premier exhibitors from all over the world showcasing their creations. The event is set to present esteemed jewellery brands as exhibitors, extending beyond Japan to a global stage. This assembly will spotlight excellence from diverse corners, including Lithuania, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Poland, and more! From rare gems to masterful pieces, seize this opportunity to source coveted treasures at exclusive IJT AUTUMN prices.Find Next Business ProspectsRetailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, designers/craftsmen, media representatives, and jewellery-related businesses converge to foster connections, exchange ideas, and forge lasting partnerships. This is the one-stop trade fair for the global jewellery industry, uniting professionals for collective success.For both seasoned veterans and fresh newcomers, IJT AUTUMN guarantees boundless opportunities. Anticipating an enthusiastic attendance of 15,000 visitors, Pacifico Yokohama's halls will pulse with activity, innovation, and inspiration.Register as visitor now at https://www.ijt.jp/inv_a_en/. For more information, visit https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html.