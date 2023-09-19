Opportunities Await at RX Japan's 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN)

Celebrate autumn surrounded by exquisitely designed jewels, stones, and more! The 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT Autumn 2023) gathers around 390 jewellery companies from Japan and all over the world to showcase rare, high quality, and price-competitive diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery expected to attract 15,000 global visitors.