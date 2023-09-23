New HOA and Condo Board Solution to Fight Short-Term Rentals
The Home Dome program from RISE Association Management Group protects communities from short-term rentals like the popular online vacation rental platforms. By using AI and geofencing technology, Home Dome monitors online rental activity and flags any activity in violation of HOA and condo board by-laws.
Houston, TX, September 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners want protection against short-term rentals. Yet the Texas legislature is nowhere near a decision about their legality. Meet Home Dome, a new rental protection program from RISE Association Management Group.
Home Dome is a proprietary technology from RISE to monitor rental activity and report violators. It is the first such automated program to protect homeowners from unwanted short-term rentals.
Currently, cities across Texas have the discretion to enact ordinances on where short-term rentals are allowed. Communities are struggling to fight back. The Home Dome program helps keep communities safe and property values high. The program is a standard component of the RISE condo board and HOA management platform.
Home Dome uses AI to continuously monitor 70+ online rental sites. The geofencing functionality of Home Dome uses GPS to create a digital fence around a specific area. RISE monitors all online activity occurring within the fenced area to determine if anything violates the HOA or condo board rules. The RISE on-site property manager is the eyes and ears to inspect and verify any activity not in line with community regulations.
Short-term rentals are hotly contested; RISE stands on the side of homeowners. Research from The Economist shows investor purchases of homes and condos may be underreported by as much as 20%. Meaning, that new neighbor may actually be an investor intending to use the property for rental income. Short-term rentals specifically have been shown to negatively impact communities. Issues include safety concerns, increased traffic and parking violations, noise and disruptions, lower sense of community, and property value depreciation.
“The proliferation of the sharing economy has made property investors winners while slowly killing communities,” according to Jason Delgado, co-founder and CEO of RISE Association Management Group. “Short-term rentals rob communities of that sense of belonging residents want, and they degrade property value. RISE is actively working with our communities through the Home Dome program to maintain safety, quality, and value standards.”
Home Dome is a proprietary technology from RISE to monitor rental activity and report violators. It is the first such automated program to protect homeowners from unwanted short-term rentals.
Currently, cities across Texas have the discretion to enact ordinances on where short-term rentals are allowed. Communities are struggling to fight back. The Home Dome program helps keep communities safe and property values high. The program is a standard component of the RISE condo board and HOA management platform.
Home Dome uses AI to continuously monitor 70+ online rental sites. The geofencing functionality of Home Dome uses GPS to create a digital fence around a specific area. RISE monitors all online activity occurring within the fenced area to determine if anything violates the HOA or condo board rules. The RISE on-site property manager is the eyes and ears to inspect and verify any activity not in line with community regulations.
Short-term rentals are hotly contested; RISE stands on the side of homeowners. Research from The Economist shows investor purchases of homes and condos may be underreported by as much as 20%. Meaning, that new neighbor may actually be an investor intending to use the property for rental income. Short-term rentals specifically have been shown to negatively impact communities. Issues include safety concerns, increased traffic and parking violations, noise and disruptions, lower sense of community, and property value depreciation.
“The proliferation of the sharing economy has made property investors winners while slowly killing communities,” according to Jason Delgado, co-founder and CEO of RISE Association Management Group. “Short-term rentals rob communities of that sense of belonging residents want, and they degrade property value. RISE is actively working with our communities through the Home Dome program to maintain safety, quality, and value standards.”
Contact
RISE Association Management GroupContact
Jason Delgado
713-936-9200
riseamg.com
carrie@witzpr.com
Jason Delgado
713-936-9200
riseamg.com
carrie@witzpr.com
Categories