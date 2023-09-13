Tony Milando Appointed to Assert AI's Advisory Board
Assert AI, a dynamic computer vision startup with a global presence, proudly welcomes Tony Milando to its Advisory Board. This strategic addition reaffirms Assert AI's commitment to the seamless integration of AI and human expertise to drive real-world innovation and application.
Chicago, IL, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Assert AI, a rapidly growing computer vision startup with a global footprint spanning India, the US, and UAE, proudly welcomes Tony Milando to its Advisory Board. Tony is an accomplished C-suite executive with more than 30 years of experience in consumer and industrial verticals. Tony has led standard-setting, cross-functional teams in manufacturing, supply chain, continuous improvement, and mergers and acquisitions.
Tony is the former CSCO of Xylem, Inc., a $7 billion global water technology company. He has also held senior end-to-end supply chain roles at Stanley Black & Decker. Over his career, he consistently delivered upper-quartile productivity savings, substantially expanded low-cost sourcing, dramatically improved facility safety records and drove improved working capital.
"Tony's leadership and his ability to cultivate high-performing teams have left an indelible mark on the organizations he's been a part of," says Shalabh, Co-Founder and Business Head US at Assert AI. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our Advisory Board and are confident that his unique combination of skills in operations and finance will help us make an even more significant impact on our clients’ operations."
With an established track record in supply chain strategy, manufacturing operations, and M&A planning and integration, Tony brings a wealth of strategic acumen to Assert AI's advisory leadership. His dynamic leadership style has consistently forged strong followership among enterprise thinkers and deep alignment with key stakeholders.
Assert AI stands as an industry leader, specializing in AI-based automation solutions tailored for the supply chain, warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. The AI startup is on an ambitious growth trajectory, fueling innovation and excellence in business optimization.
"At Assert AI, our core conviction centers on the notion that AI's true potential is realized when it seamlessly integrates with human expertise. Welcoming Tony on our Advisory Board signifies our commitment to this vision,” says Job Philip, CEO at Assert AI, “With Tony's invaluable experience and profound understanding of operational intricacies, we excitedly look to continue the journey of our AI-driven innovations toward real-world applications.”
Assert AI's dedication to pushing the boundaries of computer vision technology continues to drive transformative change in various industries. With a strong focus on optimizing operations and enhancing supply chain excellence, Assert AI is poised for an exciting future of innovation and growth.
For more information about Assert AI and its pioneering work in computer vision technology, please visit assertaidotcom.
