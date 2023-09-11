Eastvantage Shines at HR Excellence Awards Philippines 2023
Global managed services company recognized for its people programs.
Taguig City, Philippines, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage, a leading managed services and outsourcing provider, once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation by garnering prestigious accolades at the HR Excellence Awards Philippines 2023. The gala night, held on September 1, 2023, at the Shangri-La The Fort Manila, was a testament to the company's dedication to HR transformation and fostering a remarkable workplace culture.
The HR Excellence Awards is a highly regarded event in business, recognizing outstanding achievements in Human Resources and celebrating organizations that drive positive change in their workplaces. The awards are held annually in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Winners are determined by a panel of judges composed of eminent senior HR practitioners from the corporate sector across multiple industries.
Eastvantage proudly walked away with the following corporate awards:
- Gold for Excellence in HR Change Management in recognition of the relevance of HR's People and Organization Transformation Strategy, a four-year program intended to strengthen the team and improve processes for the company to be able to meet evolving market demands.
- Silver for Excellence in Workplace Culture in recognition of the company's happiness initiatives prioritizing employee wellbeing and development and its promotion of #OCC (ownership, communication, and collaboration) culture, its campaign for employee engagement through empowerment in order to cultivate customer-centricity, which have resulted in improved employee engagement, productivity, and retention.
- Bronze for Excellence in Digital Transformation in recognition of HR's ongoing commitment to innovation and successful integration of technology into their operations, including improvements to EVOX, the company's integrated platform for remote team and employee management, and NEO, its online onboarding app, resulting in improved efficiency, productivity, and profitability.
These awards highlight the company's forward-thinking approach to HR processes and its ability to adapt, evolve, and lead in the ever-changing HR landscape. Furthermore, these demonstrate how the Eastvantage HR has contributed a tangible impact on the company's overall performance in the previous year.
“These recognitions inspire us to further our people and organizational transformation programs,” shared Hardy Jacob, Eastvantage Head of Human Resources. “We are dedicated to creating an inclusive, supportive, and inspiring work environment for our team members.”
In addition to the remarkable achievements of the company, Eastvantage CEO, Kamal Asarpota, was named Most People-Focused CEO. He expressed his gratitude for this, and the awards received by the company, saying, "These awards are a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to creating a workplace that inspires growth and innovation. At Eastvantage, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to HR and operational excellence."
Eastvantage's remarkable success at the HR Excellence Awards Philippines 2023 is a testament to the company's dedication to HR innovation for the growth of its team members and its client partners. With these accolades, it looks forward to continuing its journey of excellence and innovation, creating a motivating workplace for its employees, and delivering excellent value to its clients. The aim is for Eastvantage to foster growth of its team members, the company, and its clients.
About Eastvantage
Since 2010, Eastvantage has been creating meaningful work relationships across the globe through premier managed services and outsourcing solutions. It supports businesses in attaining their goals while driving cost reduction and fostering growth and scalability in an ever-changing business landscape. Eastvantage combines operational excellence with cutting-edge technology to deliver desired outcomes. Its diverse team offers unparalleled expertise and deep knowledge 24/7 in 13 languages from its offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Bulgaria, and Morocco. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how Eastvantage can help you succeed.
About HR Excellence Awards
Established in 2012, the HR Excellence Awards aims to provide an incubator platform for HR teams to showcase their HR strategies and initiatives. Over the years, the show has evolved from showcasing great practices, to a benchmarking stalwart across industries. Fundamentally, the ideology underpinning the awards remains the same: Honoring best-in-class HR teams and individuals for their spectacular work executed across the entire HR function. It aims to bring together talented HR professionals as one force to champion the way forward. The HR Excellence Awards is the region’s only HR awards that is 100% peer-reviewed by a jury of esteemed HR practitioners.
Media Contact
Diana Paguirigan
Marketing Communications Manager
comment@eastvantage.com
