Hospital Products Australia and Harris Data Integrity Solutions Partner to Spearhead Patient Data Integrity Revolution

HPA and Harris Data Integrity Solutions have partnered to eliminate duplicated patient records in Australia's Electronic Health Records (EHRs) landscape. HPA will provide medical products and services, while Harris will offer industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the cost of maintaining quality patient data. The partnership aims to enhance patient care and streamline operations for healthcare professionals.