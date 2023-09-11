Announcing DSI’s 10th Annual Space Resiliency Summit
Space community to convene in National Harbor this December 6-7 at the Flagship DoD & Military Space Event
National Harbor, MD, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 10th Annual Space Resiliency Summit. This year’s Summit will bring together senior leaders from across the US space enterprise to discuss US efforts to ensure the resiliency of critical assets against both traditional and non-kinetic attacks.
Today, US forces and allies rely on a secure space infrastructure for communications, ballistic missile tracking, and other mission critical capabilities vital to national security. DoD’s push for resilience is part of a multifaceted strategy of “competitive endurance” to deter and combat adversaries. DSI’s Summit will provide a forum to engage in an open dialogue about current and future initiatives, meet with and hear from partner organizations, disseminate vital capability requirements to industry, and increase visibility within the larger community.
As part of the two-day event, DSI will convene a series of panels to bring together experts on the most important issues currently facing the space enterprise. Panelists will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions for bolstering the cybersecurity of space architecture, as well as how to best increase Space Situational Awareness.
Attendees at the 2023 Space Resiliency Summit will hear directly from leaders across the DoD, Federal Government, and Industry about the technologies and policies necessary to support a modern and resilient space architecture and to assure US space dominance in the years to come.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Lt Gen DeAnna M. Burt, USSF- Deputy Chief of Space Operations, US Space Force
· Dr. Derek Tournear, SES- Director, Space Development Agency
· Col Eric J. Felt, USAF- Director, Space Architecture, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration
· Dr. Kelly D. Hammett, SES- Deputy Director, Space Rapid Capabilities Office
· Jeremy Leader- Deputy Director, Space Systems Command
· Richard De Fatta, SES- Deputy to the Commander, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command
· Erin M. Miller- Executive Director, Space ISAC
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are available. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://space.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Today, US forces and allies rely on a secure space infrastructure for communications, ballistic missile tracking, and other mission critical capabilities vital to national security. DoD’s push for resilience is part of a multifaceted strategy of “competitive endurance” to deter and combat adversaries. DSI’s Summit will provide a forum to engage in an open dialogue about current and future initiatives, meet with and hear from partner organizations, disseminate vital capability requirements to industry, and increase visibility within the larger community.
As part of the two-day event, DSI will convene a series of panels to bring together experts on the most important issues currently facing the space enterprise. Panelists will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions for bolstering the cybersecurity of space architecture, as well as how to best increase Space Situational Awareness.
Attendees at the 2023 Space Resiliency Summit will hear directly from leaders across the DoD, Federal Government, and Industry about the technologies and policies necessary to support a modern and resilient space architecture and to assure US space dominance in the years to come.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Lt Gen DeAnna M. Burt, USSF- Deputy Chief of Space Operations, US Space Force
· Dr. Derek Tournear, SES- Director, Space Development Agency
· Col Eric J. Felt, USAF- Director, Space Architecture, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration
· Dr. Kelly D. Hammett, SES- Deputy Director, Space Rapid Capabilities Office
· Jeremy Leader- Deputy Director, Space Systems Command
· Richard De Fatta, SES- Deputy to the Commander, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command
· Erin M. Miller- Executive Director, Space ISAC
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are available. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://space.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://space.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://space.dsigroup.org/
Categories