Inaugural Self-Made Entrepreneurship Conference Set to Inspire and Empower Business Visionaries in Worcester
Worcester, MA, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Are you an entrepreneur looking to grow your business? If so, mark your calendars for September 13, as New England's premier entrepreneur conference is coming to the charming city of Worcester. This groundbreaking event is expected to draw over 500 entrepreneurs, small business owners, and visionaries eager to take their business to the next level. The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference promises to be a transformative experience, offering attendees inspiration, education, motivation, and networking opportunities to propel their businesses forward.
About the Event
The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference is the brainchild of, GEM Marketing Solutions, a Worcester-based marketing company that was named Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Small Business of the Year. This full-day conference is tailored to provide attendees with the essential tools, expertise, and resources needed to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into sustainable realities. The event will feature captivating keynotes, impactful workshops led by expert speakers, thought-provoking insights from industry leaders, and success stories from local entrepreneurs who've walked the path to success.
Morning Keynote: "Success is a Choice, Choose It!"
Dr. Satya Mitra, a renowned entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will kick off the day with his powerful morning keynote. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the entrepreneurial mindset, including the importance of self-challenge, daily affirmations, resilience in the face of adversity, turning negatives into positives, and the significance of connection and contribution on the journey to success.
About Dr. Satya Mitra: Dr. Mitra, with a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, shifted his career to become a Tax Consultant and Financial Advisor. He is the President & CEO of The Guru Tax & Financial Services and the Founder and President of JoyGuru Humanitarian Services, a family philanthropic foundation based in Worcester, MA.
Afternoon Keynote: "Swing for the Fence - 3 Secrets To Building A Multi-Million Dollar Business And The Life Of Your Dreams"
In the afternoon, Mike Savage of Savage Secrets, an experienced entrepreneur, will share his three secrets to building a thriving business and achieving a fulfilling life. Attendees can expect to learn from his three decades of entrepreneurial experience and gain valuable insights into personal and professional success.
What Attendees Can Expect
The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference will provide attendees with an enriching and action-packed day, including:
- Two impactful keynote sessions
- Over 20 breakout sessions led by industry thought leaders
- Access to the Entrepreneur Resource Center, connecting attendees with local organizations focused on business growth
- Real stories from the Entrepreneur Success Panel
- Speed networking sessions
- Mentor matchup sessions
Conference Tracks
The event offers specialized tracks to cater to entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey:
Idea Track: For those with brilliant ideas looking to bring them to life.
Side Hustle Track: Designed for entrepreneurs working to transition from a 9-5 job to full-time entrepreneurship.
Small Business Owner Track: Tailored to business owners seeking direction and growth strategies.
Entrepreneurs of all levels will find valuable insights and resources to help them thrive in their respective journeys.
Join them
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, gain valuable insights, and take your business to new heights. The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference is your ticket to success.
Date: September 13, 2023
Location: DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts
For more information and to register, visit https://selfmadeentrepreneurconference.com/
Contact:
Media Relations
Email: info@selfmadeentrepreneurconference.com
Phone: (508) 718-9303
Follow them on social media:
Facebook: @SelfMadeEntrepreneurConference
Instagram: @selfmadeentrepreneurconference
About the Event
The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference is the brainchild of, GEM Marketing Solutions, a Worcester-based marketing company that was named Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Small Business of the Year. This full-day conference is tailored to provide attendees with the essential tools, expertise, and resources needed to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into sustainable realities. The event will feature captivating keynotes, impactful workshops led by expert speakers, thought-provoking insights from industry leaders, and success stories from local entrepreneurs who've walked the path to success.
Morning Keynote: "Success is a Choice, Choose It!"
Dr. Satya Mitra, a renowned entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will kick off the day with his powerful morning keynote. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the entrepreneurial mindset, including the importance of self-challenge, daily affirmations, resilience in the face of adversity, turning negatives into positives, and the significance of connection and contribution on the journey to success.
About Dr. Satya Mitra: Dr. Mitra, with a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, shifted his career to become a Tax Consultant and Financial Advisor. He is the President & CEO of The Guru Tax & Financial Services and the Founder and President of JoyGuru Humanitarian Services, a family philanthropic foundation based in Worcester, MA.
Afternoon Keynote: "Swing for the Fence - 3 Secrets To Building A Multi-Million Dollar Business And The Life Of Your Dreams"
In the afternoon, Mike Savage of Savage Secrets, an experienced entrepreneur, will share his three secrets to building a thriving business and achieving a fulfilling life. Attendees can expect to learn from his three decades of entrepreneurial experience and gain valuable insights into personal and professional success.
What Attendees Can Expect
The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference will provide attendees with an enriching and action-packed day, including:
- Two impactful keynote sessions
- Over 20 breakout sessions led by industry thought leaders
- Access to the Entrepreneur Resource Center, connecting attendees with local organizations focused on business growth
- Real stories from the Entrepreneur Success Panel
- Speed networking sessions
- Mentor matchup sessions
Conference Tracks
The event offers specialized tracks to cater to entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey:
Idea Track: For those with brilliant ideas looking to bring them to life.
Side Hustle Track: Designed for entrepreneurs working to transition from a 9-5 job to full-time entrepreneurship.
Small Business Owner Track: Tailored to business owners seeking direction and growth strategies.
Entrepreneurs of all levels will find valuable insights and resources to help them thrive in their respective journeys.
Join them
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, gain valuable insights, and take your business to new heights. The Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference is your ticket to success.
Date: September 13, 2023
Location: DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts
For more information and to register, visit https://selfmadeentrepreneurconference.com/
Contact:
Media Relations
Email: info@selfmadeentrepreneurconference.com
Phone: (508) 718-9303
Follow them on social media:
Facebook: @SelfMadeEntrepreneurConference
Instagram: @selfmadeentrepreneurconference
Contact
GEM Marketing SolutionsContact
Jennifer Hernandez
508-718-9303
gemmarketingsolutions.biz
Jennifer Hernandez
508-718-9303
gemmarketingsolutions.biz
Categories