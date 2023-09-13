MoveStrong Training Event and Ribbon Cutting at The LINC
A new outdoor fitness site in Jefferson City opens its doors to the public.
Jefferson City, MO, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After two years of planning, the LINC and Lincoln University completed another step of their partnership in offering health and wellness possibilities to locals and students in Jefferson City, MO. A brand new MoveStrong Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone is now open to public after a ribbon cutting ceremony and training event last week.
“Over the years, we’ve continued to grow with increased fitness opportunities. Today we celebrate another edition as we celebrate the MoveStrong functional fitness area,” says Jeremy Faulk, chief if staff at Lincoln.
Despite the hot temperatures, locals came out to learn about the various uses of the new equipment and were able to try them out in a Movestrong led group workout.
Subsequent to speeches and ribbon cutting, the MoveStrong team demonstrated the most efficient use of the tools and showed how to scale each exercise to different fitness levels and abilities. All participants were then able to join the first workout class on site.
The new MoveStrong Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone is ideal to serve a large variety of people with different lifestyles, fitness levels, and goals. Installed right off the greenway, the 40’ x 40’ site is divided into different training zones, each focusing on another training aspect. Balance, agility, strength and power, conditioning or stretching are only a few of the exercises that can be performed. To ensure comfort, instruction and diversity while working out, the site features proven FitGround equipment and specialty fitness surfacing.
Other than traditional gym equipment, MoveStrong’s fitness sites focus on full body movement that supports everyday activities and overall wellbeing.
“Exercise is super important. Being outside in fresh air and sunshine is super important. You’re driving to work, sitting at work, watching TV - why go to the gym and sit on the machine, right?" says Jared Kuka, founder and CEO of MoveStrong.
The event was the official opening of the site and the organizers are excited to see it being used in the upcoming weeks.
About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races.
- Made in USA
For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.
Links & Further information:
- https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2023/8/27/movestrong-training-eventamp- ribbon-cutting-at-the-linc
- https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2023/5/27/lets-get-functional-fitoutdoors
Contact
MoveStrong FitContact
Jarred Kuka
(855) 728-8700
www.movestrongfit.com
