Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announce That They Are Going to HNA Hardscape North America in Kentucky
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and "saw blades" announce that they are going to HNA Hardscape North America in Kentucky.
Fort Wayne, IN, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry are going to HNA Hardscape North America in Kentucky.
Blades Direct will be at HNA at booth 24028 and will have many of their popular blades as well as saws. They will be running special promotions for the expo that you can take with you out the door or be shipped right away, right to your door. Go by their booth for the famous Shocker blade, grabos, bartel and IQ equipment, as well as meeting some influencers and loyal customers and hear their testimonials.
Hardscape North America (HNA) is co-located with Equip Exposition. The combined mega industry event will take place October18-20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.
Network and learn from the “best in the industry.” Courses, Demos, and Sessions are led by some of the top speakers in North America - speakers who know contractors and know how to run a business.
https://www.hardscapena.com/
https://bladesdirect.net/
info@bladesdirect.net
8552252337
Contact
Eric Gervais
