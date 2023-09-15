CloudLIMS Features Its Future-Ready, In-the-Cloud, SaaS LIMS for Clinical and Analytical Testing Labs at ARABLAB LIVE 2023
Meet CloudLIMS, a future-ready, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS for clinical and analytical testing labs at ARABLAB LIVE 2023 at booth 543, Hall S1, from September 19-21, 2023, to discuss your lab challenges.
Wilmington, DE, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading laboratory informatics company offering a secure, truly configurable Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce its participation in ARABLAB LIVE 2023 from September 19-21, 2023, in Dubai, UAE.
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its secure, zero upfront cost, out-of-the-box LIMS purpose-built for clinical and analytical testing labs, at booth 543 in Hall S1. The exhibit opens on Tuesday, September 19, at 10:00 hours and closes on Thursday, September 21, at 17:00 hours.
CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, CAP, EU GDPR, GCP, CLIA, ISO 15189:2022, ISO 17025:2017, US FDA, EMEA, ICH-GCP, NELAC, UK Environment Agency, 21 CFR Part 11, and more. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups.
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee, Assistant Marketing Manager at CloudLIMS.com, is delivering a talk titled “Informed Consent: A Cornerstone of Ethical Clinical Research” at the event. His talk is scheduled for September 21, 2023, from 15:00 hours to 15:40 hours Gulf Standard Time at Labworx Theatre. The talk explores the importance of informed consent in clinical research and its impact on patient care and ethical principles. It delves into the challenges and ethical dilemmas that researchers face when obtaining informed consent, delineates the regulations and regulatory bodies that govern informed consent in various parts of the globe, and offers practical strategies for obtaining informed consent effectively, including adopting automation and informatics solutions, such as a LIMS for clinical research and trials. The 40-minute talk includes a Q&A session with the attendees.
Register
If you would like to discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 543, Hall S1. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/cloudlims-arablab-live-2023/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical and analytical testing labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, ISO 17025, US FDA, EU GDPR, 21 CFR Part 11, and state guidelines. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
